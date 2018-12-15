A few years ago, Recreational Equipment Inc. — a nationwide consumers’ cooperative founded in 1938 that specializes in outdoor gear and clothing — launched its own private-label clothing brand.

The REI Co-Op line has proven to be popular, thanks to high quality, excellent value and the fact that all materials used are certified to keep toxic chemicals out of the supply chain.

A good example of this quality/value combo can be found in the current lineup of REI Co-Op’s down jackets. While they may not be as snazzy as some other brands, they’re good-looking enough and come at a price you won’t regret later. Here are two jackets in the lineup:

The REI Co-Op 650 Down Jacket, designed for a wide range of casual outdoor activities, is available for both men and women. The nylon shell fabric has a water-repelling DWR finish that also offers good wind resistance, as well as a ripstop polyester lining.

The jacket contains 650-fill-power down (8.8 ounces/women, 10.5 ounces/men), has a full-length zipper and zip hand pockets. Highly compressible, the jacket packs into its own left-hand pocket. Comes in five colors/patterns for men, seven for women. Women’s sizes: XXS-XL, Men’s sizes: XS-XXL. $99.50. www.rei.com

For colder and more rigorous winter weather, consider the REI Co-Op Stormhenge 850 Down Jacket, available for men and women. This jacket comes with an insulated three-way hood, adjustable cuffs, zippered chest and hand pockets useful for stowing items you need, and other features.

The Stormhenge uses 850-fill-power down (22 ounces/women, 27 ounces/men). It has a two-layer breathable waterproof nylon shell with sealed seams to keep extreme cold air away from your body. Pit zips and a 2-way zipper allow you to vent heat as you need to. Comes in four colors/patterns. Women’s sizes: XXS-XL, Men’s sizes: XS-XXL. $249. rei.com

REI has a Sonoma County location in Santa Rosa.