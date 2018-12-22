HOLIDAY TRAIN SHOW, DEC. 23
Sonoma: The sixth annual Holiday Model Train Show, 12-4 p.m. at the Depot Park Museum, 270 First St. West. Free admission, donations accepted. Santa visits on Dec, 16. Presented by the Sonoma Short Line Model Railroad Club and the Sonoma Valley Historical Society. 707-938-1762.
SNOW FLURRIES, DEC 31
Petaluma: They’re not real, but snow what? Get in the holiday spirit with Friday Flurries, 5-7 p.m. in the courtyard of Hotel Petaluma, 205 Kentucky St. Dec. 21 and 28 and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 16-31 in the Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Grove on the Windsor Town Green, 701 McClelland Drive.
WINGING IT, DEC. 26
Bodega Bay: Leisurely bird walk for older adults, 8:30-10:30 a.m. at the Spud Point Marina, 1818 Westshore Road. Bring binoculars or borrow a pair at the site. $7 parking, free for Sonoma County Regional Parks members. Carpooling encouraged. Free parking is available at the Laguna de Santa Rosa Trail Spud Point Marina and Hunter Creek trails. SonomaCountyParks.org. 707-565-2041 for information.
WINTER WALK, DEC. 26
Glen Ellen: Join Quarryhill Botanical Garden’s executive director Bill McNamara on a walk through the garden, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 12841 Sonoma Highway. Free with general admission. 707-996-3166.
LAB TOUR, DEC. 28
Bodega Bay: Take a free tour of the Bodega Marine Laboratory, 2099 Westshore Road 2-24 p.m. 707-875-2211 for information.
BIKER CHICKS, DEC, 29
Sonoma: Choose from three ride options regarding time and distance and join the Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition’s Biker Chicks at 10 a.m. Rain cancels the ride. Visit bikesonoma.org for the meeting place and other details. 707-545-0153.
AMPHIBIAN WALK, DEC. 29
Kenwood: Join biologist Dan Levitis on a moderate hike in search of amphibians, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road $10, $5 for members and volunteers. Parking fees apply. 707-833-5712. sugarloafpark.org