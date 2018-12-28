So many annual sporting and outdoor events pop up in Sonoma County throughout the year that it’s hard to keep them all straight. And if you add in all the other yearly local happenings—hot-air balloon festivals, craft fairs, wine auctions, harvest celebrations, race car meets, plein air fests, and on and on? Well, let’s face it: in a county with so many fun things to do, it’s just impossible to keep track of everything.
But the 2019 Sonoma County Photo & Event Calendar can be a big help. Now in it’s 25th year, the calendar is the beloved brainchild of Guerneville Park-based photographer/publisher Robert Janover.
“I gather information for months,” he said. “In the years I’ve been doing this, I’ve seen the number of events skyrocket. So every year it’s a bit harder to do. But I love doing it.”
The calendar for 2019 is chock-full of events (they’re listed on the day they occur). It’s a wall calendar, with each month getting two pages: on the top page there’s a big beautiful Janover photo appropriate to the month and taken somewhere in the county; the bottom page contains smaller photos and that month’s layout with event listings.
The 2019 calendar also includes a 96-photo, double gatefold spread of wineries; it’s divided into 13 regional sections such as Russian River or Redwoods.
The 2019 Sonoma County Photo & Event Calendar is $14.95. It can be found at many local retailers, including many bookstores, Kozlowski Farms, Big John’s Market, Harmony Farm Supply, various UPS stores, and Made Local Marketplace. It’s also available online at www.robertjanover.com.
Susie Rodriguez