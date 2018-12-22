Wondering what holiday gift to get for the athletes and outdoor lovers in your life? For a gift they’ll treasure — and use — all year long, consider a membership or pass to a park, preserve, garden or land trust.

With more than 50 parks throughout the county, Sonoma County Regional Parks has one of the nation’s most vibrant county park systems—and a full schedule of classes (usually free) and other events. Members can visit them all, as often as they like, and never pay the $7 parking fee. Lots of other goodies come with membership, including one night of free camping at a regional park campground, admission for two adults/two children at the annual Tolay Fall Festival, and much more. Membership ranges from $49-$69. parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov.

Jack London State Historic Park and Sugarloaf Ridge State Park have a reciprocal agreement that’s beneficial to hikers, bikers, equestrians and everyone else who enjoys nature: become a member of one park and you’ll receive a one-year, unlimited-use pass that’s good for entry to both parks. The annual Sugarloaf pass is $49 (it also gives you $10 off non-reservation camping during off-peak times). Jack London has a range of memberships, from $75 to $250, that offer various benefits; all come with unlimited free admission to the park for one vehicle. sugarloafpark.org and jacklondonpark.com.

Membership at Quarryhill Botanical Garden, with its renowned collection of rare Asian plants grown from seed collected in the wild, comes with free admission to the garden, and access to more than 300 gardens nationwide through the American Horticultural Society’s Reciprocal Admissions Program. Membership begins at $45 ($35 for students). quarryhillbg.org

Membership in Sonoma Land Trust, an organization that has protected more than 48,000 acres of environmentally significant land in and around Sonoma County since 1976, includes special hikes and events on protected lands. Each year members are also celebrated with an afternoon of music, activities and cheer. Membership begins at $50. sonomalandtrust.org

Pepperwood Preserve uses its 3,200-acre nature preserve as a living laboratory to engage students, volunteers, and scientists in applied conservation; its focus is applying science to safeguard the future of nature for generations to come. Pepperwood opens to the public for activities and events that include hiking, lectures, and classes; members are invited to exclusive member hikes, behind-the-scenes events, and early registration/discounts on many offerings. Membership ranges from $25 (student) to $110 (family). pepperwoodpreserve.org

A yearly parking pass to Dillon Beach may be the perfect gift for a dog walker who wants to let her pooch run free on the beach—perhaps the only beach around that allows that privilege. The pass is worth it for frequent Dillon Beach visitors (the usual daily parking is $10, and the year’s pass is $150). Pay for the pass at the Beach Hut entrance. dillonbeachresort.com

California State Parks offers a wide variety of passes that are useful around the state, depending on your travels and interests. One of the most popular is the Centennial Redwood Celebration Golden Poppy Vehicle Day Use Annual Pass, which costs $125 (and, yes, that’s really its name). It includes many of the prime parks in what’s known as the redwood region; for example: Julia Pfeiffer Burns, Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park, and coastal units in the San Luis Obispo and Channel Coast area. A $75 Tahoe Regional Vehicle Day Use Annual Pass is handy if you’re in Tahoe, giving access to D.L. Bliss SP, Ed Z’Berg Sugar Pine Point SP, Emerald Bay SP, Kings Beach SRA, and Donner Memorial SP. There are about a dozen different kinds of passes. Check them out. parks.ca.gov