State and regional parks across the country are holding First Day hikes and walks for a healthy start to the new year. Here are some in Sonoma County.

Glen Ellen: Join older adults on a gentle, 2-mile stroll, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Sonoma Valley Regional Park, 13630 Highway 12. All abilities welcome, bring a dish for a potluck after the walk. Parking $7, free for Regional Parks members. shelly.spriggs@sonoma-county.org or 707-539-2865 for information.

Glen Ellen: Jack London State Historic Park offers two First Day hikes, an easy-moderate 1-mile guided hike from the parking lot and back (total 2 miles) at 10 a.m. and a moderately strenuous hike (8 miles total) to the summit of Sonoma Mountain, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Catch your breath during a group photo. Dogs not allowed. $10 general admission plus parking; meet in the ranch parking lot. Rain will cancel the hike. 707-938-5216.

Santa Rosa: Naturalist Carolyn Greene leads a leisurely 2.5-mile hike on the Steve’s S and Richardson Trails, 10-11:30 a.m. at Trione-Annadel State Park, 6201 Channel Drive from Montgomery Drive. Greene shares some comical facts about the park during the hike. Meet in the Warren Richardson parking lot at the end of Channel Drive. Bring water and a snack. Rain or wind cancel the hike. Dogs not allowed. Parking $7 per car, $6 for seniors. 707-539-3511.

Kenwood: Sugarloaf Ridge State Park’s 5.25 to 6.5-mile hike with a 1,500 foot elevation to Bald Mountain offers fantastic views of Sonoma Valley, Napa Valley and San Francisco. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Pack a lunch, meet at the main day-use lot, parking fee applies. sugarloafpark.org, 707-833-5712.

Santa Rosa: Experiment with different mixtures and materials to make snowballs and mini-snowmen and create art with “snow paint” during Science Saturday, 1,2 or 3 p.m. at Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road. All ages welcome. Parking $7, free for Regional Parks members. SonomaCountyParks.org 707-539-2865.

Santa Rosa: Interpretive naturalist John Lynch leads a free, guided, 2-hour, 4-mile, nature photography hike during newt breeding season to Frog Pond and back, 10 a.m. at Trione-Annadel State Park. Meet at the Cobblestone Trailhead on Channel Drive off Montgomery Drive. Load the iNaturalist app on your charged phone before you arrive. Wear hiking shoes, bring water and a snack. No water or restrooms available. Dogs not allowed. Heavy rain cancels the hike. 707-539-3911.

Bodega Bay: Learn how to track and identify animal tracks at the beach, 9-11 a.m., Doran Regional Park, 201 Doran Beach Road. Meet at the Cypress day-use area. Parking $7, free for Regional Parks members. 707-539-2869, SonomaCountyParks.org

Glen Ellen: Start the new year with an accessible hike for all ages and abilities, 2-4 p.m. at Sonoma Valley Regional Park, 13630 Highway 12. Bring a dish for a potluck lunch. Parking $7, free for Regional Parks members. 707-565-1246. SonomaCountyParks.org

Healdsburg: Wildlife camera specialist Ginny Fifield leads a 3-mile hike in search of mountain lion, coyote and bobcat tracks and photos of them taken by wildlife cameras, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., in the Modini Mayacamas Preserves off of 4020 Pine Flat Road and Red Winery Road. Registration limited to 11 people, $20 donation suggested. Visit egret.org or call 707-431-8184 ext. 503.