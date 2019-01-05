s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Petaluma’s Pho Sonoma kicks things up a notch

CAREY SWEET
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | January 4, 2019
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

Pho Sonoma

Where: 140 2nd Street, Ste. 120 (Petaluma Theatre Square), Petaluma

When: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily

Contact: 707-762-6888

Cuisine: Vietnamese

Price: Moderate, entrées $10-$16

Corkage: $15

Stars: ★★

Summary: Petaluma rejoice, and add first-rate Vietnamese cuisine to your culinary line-up.

I love chilly, rainy weather. Because it portends a verdant spring, of course, but also because it’s yet another excuse to dig into one of my all-time favorites foods: pho. Really, what better way to embrace the shivery season than to cuddle up with a huge bowl of hot broth, submerging myself in the beefy fog that billows forth?

Here in Wine Country, Santa Rosa is pho central, with many Vietnamese restaurants. Other area cities, not so much. Which is just one reason I was so happy to see Pho Sonoma open in Petaluma this past spring. Petaluma is home to Simmer Vietnamese Kitchen on North McDonald Boulevard and Washington Street — casual and reliably good, with some Chinese dishes, too — but Pho Sonoma kicks things up a notch.

Admire the décor. Located in the Theatre District, the eatery is pretty, in lime green walls trimmed with wood wainscoting and hung with large, elaborately painted fan sculptures. A pony wall planter separates two other dining areas set with polished wood tables, adding coziness to an otherwise open, airy space flanked with lots of windows. And I really like the novel open kitchen — it’s viewed through a large window, so we can appreciate the action without the noise.

Then, study the food. Owners Cang and Xuan Nguyen hail from Vietnam, and have brought plenty of authentic dishes with them. Ga sa te, for example, is chicken and vegetables in a slow-burning spicy oyster sauce-coconut milk curry ($13) that’s so layered and sumptuous that I’m tacky enough to lick my chopsticks. Beers, too, span Asia with brands from Vietnam, Laos, Thailand, Philippines, Singapore, Japan and China (for this kind of food, beer is a better bet than the restaurant’s half dozen local wines).

And oh, my precious pho. I knew I was in for a good thing as soon as my tai gau arrived (and it came within perhaps five minutes of my ordering, happily for my hungry self). The broth makes or breaks pho, and this version is perfect, toe-curling delicious in an opaque, complex blend that sings of beef bone, ginger, carrot, cinnamon and star anise all lovingly simmered for hours. It’s a bit lighter than some found at some other Vietnamese restaurants, but hey, there’s no MSG, so I’m happy.

The tai gau is great on its own, bringing skinny, slippery rice noodles, tender sliced brisket and lacy slices of rare eye of round that cook in the scalding broth. But it’s even better with the add-ins of crispy bean sprouts, jalapeno, squirts of lime, cilantro, and tears of fresh basil for lemon-jasmine-notes ($10 regular/$12 large). I just wish there were more noodles and meat; the pricey soup is way more broth than body.

Still, my goal is to eat my way through all the 20 different soups before spring. The house special bun bo hue is a frontrunner already, as a robust, spicy lemongrass broth bobbing with rare flank, well-done brisket and flank, chewy tendon, ham, shredded cabbage and rice noodles ($14).

The full flavor is marvelous, in a musical balance of spicy, sour, salty and umami. In Vietnam, the soup is often served with cubes of coagulated pig’s blood, but here, we’re spared that delicacy.

Pho Sonoma

Where: 140 2nd Street, Ste. 120 (Petaluma Theatre Square), Petaluma

When: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily

Contact: 707-762-6888

Cuisine: Vietnamese

Price: Moderate, entrées $10-$16

Corkage: $15

Stars: ★★

Summary: Petaluma rejoice, and add first-rate Vietnamese cuisine to your culinary line-up.

Most Popular Stories
Woman seriously injured in Hwy. 101 wrong-way, suspected DUI crash
Santa Rosa man stabbed in suspected gang attack
‘We can’t do it’: Haunted by fire, squeezed by housing costs, thousands leave county
Next Sonoma County insurance risk: insurers dropping homeowner policies
PG&E replacing chief executive

Chicken noodle soups are another specialty, milder in flavor but soothing all the same, and stocked with various options like shrimp, squid, fish cake and crab ($10-$13). The seafood is good, though I love the simple joy of the hu tieu hoanh thanh, delivering a savory rice noodle soup bobbing with boneless chicken chunks and velvety wontons for soul warming slurping ($10/$12).

The huge, 86-item menu covers all the expected stuff, including classics like barbecued chicken and shatteringly crispy egg roll over vermicelli ($13), or barbecued shrimp and pork with steamed rice ($14), both rounded out with lettuce, purple cabbage, julienne carrot and cucumber, chopped peanuts and sweet nuoc mam (fish sauce). Flavors are good throughout, though again, portions are quite small and prices markedly higher than what we find in Santa Rosa.

Yet you can also venture into less common dishes, like the excellent com tay cam ($15). The server puts the small clay pot on your table, unveiling sizzling, crispy-crust rice tumbled with a rainbow array of steamed vegetables, shrimp, chicken and beef brightened with soy, fish and oyster sauces.

The sauce also elevates a Birds Nest mi xao don to chim entrée, as a rich, mouthwatering blend of tomato and oyster sauces binding the beef, chicken, calamari, prawns and mixed veggies atop crispy stir-fried egg noodles ($15).

I’d eat this kitchen’s peanut sauce by the spoonful, as well. It’s thick, silky and brilliantly fresh, as an accompaniment to superb, artfully styled shrimp or tofu spring rolls tucked with chilled vermicelli, lettuce and herbs ($6.50).

This is a nice touch, too: Pho Sonoma is heaven for vegetarians, boasting a dozen veggie-centric entrées. The vegetarian pho is particularly satisfying, the deeply seasoned broth stocked with tofu and colorful carrot, broccoli, mushrooms, boy choy, greens, red bell pepper and zucchini ($10). Just note that several of the dishes feature oyster sauce, so if this is a deal breaker, staff will happily substitute soy, hoisin, tomato and/or garlic-chile sauces.

I usually drink my desserts here, craving the thick avocado boba shake ($4.50), or café sua da ($4) a heady jolt of black chicory-laced espresso that drips from a little brewer into a cup of condensed sweetened milk, to be poured over ice. Yet homemade banana fritters can sway me, cocooned as they are in crispy spring roll wrappers and served with vanilla ice cream plus chopped peanuts ($6.95).

Ultimately, I have to admit that, as much as I like Pho Sonoma, for folks in Santa Rosa, it’s not really worth it to make a special drive. But for Vietnamese lovers in or near Petaluma, this cheerful, fresh-focused restaurant is definitely a welcome pho find.

Carey Sweet is a Sebastopol-based food and restaurant writer. Read her restaurant reviews every other week in Sonoma Life. Contact her at carey@careysweet.com.

Most Popular Stories
Woman seriously injured in Hwy. 101 wrong-way, suspected DUI crash
Next Sonoma County insurance risk: insurers dropping homeowner policies
Santa Rosa man stabbed in suspected gang attack
Will El Molino retain students as school transfer rules loosen?
Readers share their favorite burgers in Sonoma County
Facing massive wildfire liability, PG&E seeks bankruptcy protection
‘We can’t do it’: Haunted by fire, squeezed by housing costs, thousands leave county
6, including teen, injured in Sonoma Valley crash
Show Comment