I love chilly, rainy weather. Because it portends a verdant spring, of course, but also because it’s yet another excuse to dig into one of my all-time favorites foods: pho. Really, what better way to embrace the shivery season than to cuddle up with a huge bowl of hot broth, submerging myself in the beefy fog that billows forth?

Here in Wine Country, Santa Rosa is pho central, with many Vietnamese restaurants. Other area cities, not so much. Which is just one reason I was so happy to see Pho Sonoma open in Petaluma this past spring. Petaluma is home to Simmer Vietnamese Kitchen on North McDonald Boulevard and Washington Street — casual and reliably good, with some Chinese dishes, too — but Pho Sonoma kicks things up a notch.

Admire the décor. Located in the Theatre District, the eatery is pretty, in lime green walls trimmed with wood wainscoting and hung with large, elaborately painted fan sculptures. A pony wall planter separates two other dining areas set with polished wood tables, adding coziness to an otherwise open, airy space flanked with lots of windows. And I really like the novel open kitchen — it’s viewed through a large window, so we can appreciate the action without the noise.

Then, study the food. Owners Cang and Xuan Nguyen hail from Vietnam, and have brought plenty of authentic dishes with them. Ga sa te, for example, is chicken and vegetables in a slow-burning spicy oyster sauce-coconut milk curry ($13) that’s so layered and sumptuous that I’m tacky enough to lick my chopsticks. Beers, too, span Asia with brands from Vietnam, Laos, Thailand, Philippines, Singapore, Japan and China (for this kind of food, beer is a better bet than the restaurant’s half dozen local wines).

And oh, my precious pho. I knew I was in for a good thing as soon as my tai gau arrived (and it came within perhaps five minutes of my ordering, happily for my hungry self). The broth makes or breaks pho, and this version is perfect, toe-curling delicious in an opaque, complex blend that sings of beef bone, ginger, carrot, cinnamon and star anise all lovingly simmered for hours. It’s a bit lighter than some found at some other Vietnamese restaurants, but hey, there’s no MSG, so I’m happy.

The tai gau is great on its own, bringing skinny, slippery rice noodles, tender sliced brisket and lacy slices of rare eye of round that cook in the scalding broth. But it’s even better with the add-ins of crispy bean sprouts, jalapeno, squirts of lime, cilantro, and tears of fresh basil for lemon-jasmine-notes ($10 regular/$12 large). I just wish there were more noodles and meat; the pricey soup is way more broth than body.

Still, my goal is to eat my way through all the 20 different soups before spring. The house special bun bo hue is a frontrunner already, as a robust, spicy lemongrass broth bobbing with rare flank, well-done brisket and flank, chewy tendon, ham, shredded cabbage and rice noodles ($14).

The full flavor is marvelous, in a musical balance of spicy, sour, salty and umami. In Vietnam, the soup is often served with cubes of coagulated pig’s blood, but here, we’re spared that delicacy.