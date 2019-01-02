If you went on a New Year's Day hike, hopefully you were able to see some of the wildlife who call Sonoma County home.

If you were lucky enough to capture photos of animals you've seen recently, we'd love to see them.

Share your photos, along with a quick description of what you saw and where, by emailing them to onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com. Be sure to also include the town you are from.

Here's to a new year of exploring, appreciating and preserving our unique and beautiful surroundings.