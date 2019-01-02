The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.
When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.
If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.
This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.
Login
If you went on a New Year's Day hike, hopefully you were able to see some of the wildlife who call Sonoma County home.
If you were lucky enough to capture photos of animals you've seen recently, we'd love to see them.
Share your photos, along with a quick description of what you saw and where, by emailing them to onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com. Be sure to also include the town you are from.
Here's to a new year of exploring, appreciating and preserving our unique and beautiful surroundings.