WILDFIRE RECOVERY HIKE, JAN. 12
Santa Rosa: Discover how nature rebounds from wildfire and how fire benefits the oak woodland ecosystem during a hike, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Hood Mountain Regional Park South Entrance, 1450 Pythian Road. Bring a a bag lunch, parking $7, free for Regional Parks members. 707-539-2865 for information. SonomaCountyParks.org.
TRAIL RUNNING, JAN. 12
Windsor: Learn trail running safety tips during a 2-3.5-mile run on mostly level terrain, 10 -11:30 a.m. at Foothill Regional Park, 1351 Arata Lane. Parking $7. 707-565-3080. SonomaCountyParks.org.
FIRE ECOLOGY HIKE, JAN.12
Jenner: Learn about sustainable firewood harvesting and how fire-suppression policies over the last 100 years contributed to the buildup of fuels in California’s forests, 2-4 p.m., Stillwater Cove Regional Park, 22455 state Highway 1. Bring a bag to gather your own firewood. Meet at Camp Host campsite No. 18. Wear sturdy boots, long-sleeved shirts and long pants. Parking $7. 707-847-3245, SonomaCountyParks.org.
SUGARLOAF HIKE, JAN. 12
Kenwood: Take a leisurely hike along two, 3-mile trail loops of Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. The rain or shine hike with an elevation of 800 feet includes a lunch stop along Sonoma Creek and a stop at the former Camp Butler. Meet at the White Barn parking lot at 9:45 a.m. Bring lunch and ample liquids, vehicle fee may apply. billanddavehikes.com.
CANDLE MAKING, JAN. 12
Sonoma: Learn where wax for candles came from and make a candle to take home, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-2 p.m.in the Sonoma Mission Courtyard at Sonoma State Historic Park, 363 Third St. West. For ages 8 and up, free with park admission. 707-938-1519.
CYCLING CLASS, JAN. 12
Santa Rosa: Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition’s two-hour Smart Cycling class 9-11:30 a.m. at 750 Mendocino Ave. Bicycle not required, but bring your helmet for proper fitting. $20, $10 for coalition members. An on-bike class is scheduled for March 16. Register at bikesonoma.org or call 707-545-0153.
FARM CHORES, JAN. 13
Petaluma: Families help feed goats and chickens, clean pens and do other routine daily farm chores 8:30-10 a.m. at Tolay Lake Regional Park, 5869 Cannon Lane. Bring gloves, water and wear farm-appropriate shoes. Parking $7. SonomaCountyParks.org. 707-789-9699.
COASTAL CRABBING, JAN. 13
Bodega Bay: Learn crabbing basics and the types of crabs found along the Sonoma Coast. Fishing license not required, fishing equipment provided,. 12-2:30 p.m. Spud Point Marina pier, 1818 Westshore Road. $15 per person, registration required. 707-539-2865.