A la carte: Winter fun for foodies and wine lovers

DIANE PETERSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | January 8, 2019
SONOMA COUNTY

Winter Wineland

The 27th annual Winter Wineland uncorks 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 19 and 20 at more than 100 wineries along the Wine Road — Northern Sonoma County.

All participating wineries will highlight a vintage, varietal or vertical tasting for the weekend, and some will serve bites of food and offer fun activities.

For a complete list of participating wineries and their program, go to wineroad.com. Weekend tickets are $48.88, Sunday Jan. 20 is $38.02, and designated driver is $5.43. A winemaker breakfast and Q and A from 9 to 10:30 a.m., Jan. 19 costs $20.

For tickets, go to wineland2019.eventbrite.com

SONOMA

Vino and crab

As part of the Sonoma Valley Delicious month, chefs Ed Metcalfe and Bryan Jones will prepare a fresh crab feast at 6 p.m. Jan. 19 at Viansa Sonoma Winery and Marketplace.

The evening begins with a reception with wine and tasty bites and continues with family-style cracked crab served with the side dishes.

Tickets to Vino, Views and Crab are $125. To reserve, go to eventbrite.com. 25200 Arnold Dr.

BODEGA BAY

Chowder Day

Let your soup spoon lead you on a culinary adventure on Jan. 26 during the 16th annual Chowder in Bodega Bay tasting event.

Guests can sample the soup at nine chowder vendors, then vote on the Best Chowder on the Sonoma County. This year there will be three awards: People’s Choice, Critic’s Choice and Best Themed Tasting Venue.

There are two starting times at 10 a.m. and noon, and all tickets must be purchased in advance. You can start at any of the restaurants: The Birds Cafe, Bluewater Bistro, The Boat House, Bodega Bay Firefighters Association, Fisherman’s Cove, Ginocchio’s Kitchen, Rocker Oysterfeller’s, Spud Point Crab Company and Fishetarian.

Cost is $12, with proceeds going to various Bodega Bay charities. To reserve: visitbodegabayca.com

HEALDSBURG

Learn to forage

Chef and forager Elissa Rubin-Mahon will hold a Wild Mushroom Foray and Demonstration Lunch class at 9:30 p.m. Jan. 20 through Relish Culinary Adventures.

After gathering mushrooms in the woods, the class will learn about handling and safety, then enjoy a cooking demonstration and a lunch served with a glass of local wine.

Cost is $154. To reserve, go to relishculinary.com. 14 Matheson St.

SONOMA

Rhône Room

The Rhône Room, a tasting studio run by the girl & the fig team, will hold a Winter Open House from noon to 5 p.m. Jan. 17, 18 and 19.

There will be nibbles, special pours and wine discounts. After Jan. 28, The Rhone Room will be open by appointment only on Friday and Saturdays.

The Rhône Room is located at 20816 Broadway. Prepaid tasting appointment can be made at exploretock.com

FORESTVILLE

Twist opening again

Twist Eatery will reopen for lunch and take-out dinners from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 10, after the holiday break.

The cafe, which will be open Tuesday through Saturdays, will offer wintry comfort foods, including the popular chicken pot pies made with organic chicken, vegetables and topped with gravy.

Twist is located at 6536 Front St. 707-820-8443. twisteatery.com

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56.

