For weeks, I have been thinking about borscht, specifically about why I typically do not care for it. A friend suggested we have it for Christmas Eve dinner and I bravely declined, explaining that I honestly just don’t like it, except for my own golden beet borscht, which is not traditional.

I finally realized that so many of the versions I’ve had are too sweet and thus, to my palate, rather cloying. I also find dill overwhelming. As it turns out, I’m not alone in my preference for non-sweet or only mildly-sweet borscht. It’s simple to achieve this: just don’t add the sugar that many traditional recipes call for. A generous dose of fresh garlic and plenty of fresh lemon juice make a delicious counterpoint to the natural sweetness of the vegetables, which falls into the background and lets other flavors take center stage.

If you, too, find dill overwhelming, you can omit it or use fennel fronds, which are milder, instead.

Although borscht is a soup, it is a full meal, not a first course. It will keep for several days, properly refrigerated, and improves in flavor for the first two or three days.

_____

To make this soup, you may want to start a day before serving it. First, make sure you have good homemade beef stock on hand, as it is the foundation of flavor. You can prep everything the day before if you like.

Many recipes for Ukrainian borscht call for a fair amount of sugar, though there are versions that are more tart than sweet, as this one is. Parsnips, carrots, beets and turnips all have a lot of natural sugar so if you prefer a sweet borscht, try making it without sugar. Taste it before adding the lemon juice and add a bit if you need to punch of the sweetness to suit your preferences. The addition of beet greens is my own little flourish; I hate to waste them, and I think they work beautifully in this soup.

An Almost Ukrainian Borscht

Makes 8 to 12 servings

5 tablespoons lard or bacon fat, plus more as needed

3 pounds beef short ribs

— Kosher salt

1 rack pork ribs, cut in thirds

2 quarts homemade beef stock

1 whole yellow onion

1 carrot, trimmed

1 celery stalk, with leaves

3 Italian parsley sprigs

6 whole cloves

8 allspice berries

1 teaspoon black peppercorns

4 large beets, greens separated

3 tablespoons butter

2 yellow onions, trimmed and cut into small dice

2 medium parsnips, peeled and cut into ½-inch dice

2 medium carrots, peeled and cut into ½-inch dice

1 small celery root, peeled and cut into ½-inch dice

4 medium potatoes, peeled and cut into ½-inch dice

1 bunch small turnips, quartered

6 cups thinly sliced cabbage

2 tablespoons double-concentrated tomato paste

— Black pepper in a mill

— Juice of 2 lemons

10 garlic cloves, trimmed, peeled, crushed and minced

2 cups whole milk yogurt or cultured sour cream

3 tablespoons chopped fresh dill or fennel fronds

4 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian parsley

— Rye bread or other sturdy hearth bread, hot

Put 3 tablespoons of the lard or bacon fat into a large soup pot set over medium-low heat, add the short ribs, season them with salt and brown all over. Add the pork and brown the fatty side. Add the beef stock and a quart of water, along with the whole onion, carrot, celery, parsley sprigs, cloves and allspice berries. Increase the heat to medium and slowly bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer very gently until the meat is falling off the bone, about 1 ½ to 2 hours.