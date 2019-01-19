Splurging on sashimi: Barlow’s new Japanese restaurant worth it

People have wildly different financial priorities, which helps make this world such an interesting place. I’ve never wanted a Prada purse, for example. Or a yacht. Yet I get seriously excited when I find high-quality hay for my horses. Or fluffy, cozy pajamas for myself.

It’s not that I’m not cheap. I love a gorgeous house and car, as much as I can afford them. And I go nuts for sushi. The pristine, usually pricey raw fish is an indulgence I’ll undertake anytime, even while thinking, “wow, this dinner bill would have bought me five bales of alfalfa.”

Some people splurge on sports — Lakers tickets that average $170 to $2,500 per game. I put my sheckles into sashimi. Some people spend millions on a single painting, while I didn’t really think twice when I read that a Japanese fellow paid more than $3 million for a single fish the other week. It’s true: Kiyoshi Kimura, the self-titled “King of Tuna” and owner of the Sushi Zanmai restaurant chain in Japan, paid 333.6 million yen for a 612-pound bluefin tuna, translating to about $4,900 per pound.

Is it any surprise, then, that I’m thrilled to welcome Koshō to The Barlow in Sebastopol? It’s a tiny jewel box, small plates Japanese restaurant with a brief dinner menu and even smaller lunch menu, and it offers some of the best sushi and sashimi I’ve had in recent history.

Some people have yipped to me that it’s too expensive, but I say, such is the nature of truly good sushi. And you can always cut back another household budget to compensate – such as sending that kid to college.

Of course, I jest. In the realm of Sonoma County’s original world-class Japanese restaurant, the revered Hana in Rohnert Park, Koshō is comparable in quality and price. So let’s just spread the love, and order another of Koshō’s luxurious toro aburi sashimi ($22).

The dainty bites of seared fatty tuna nearly melt in your mouth, layered in marvelous textures and flavors of white soy, crispy potato, avocado and white onion dressing.

Chef Jake Rand clearly knows how to select perfect seafood. He’s visited many Japanese fish markets, including the renowned Tsukiji, and gets his seafood from its new location at Toyosu.

His sushi menu includes other pedigrees, too — sustainable farm-raised Kindai toro fatty tuna ($12), Tahitian maguro ($8), New Zealand king salmon ($8), Grecian black snapper ($7) and various cuts from the Nagahama market in Fukuoka.

Black cod makes the short trip from Monterey Bay, to be pampered with a miso sear and anointment in tangy, citrusy yuzu cream and spicy young ginger ($18).

It’s Rand you’ll see behind the sushi bar, crafting signatures like machi bon of sweet snow crab wrapped in yellowtail and dotted with salty tobiko and sesame soy ($13).

This is a family operation, with Rand’s father as partner, along with Rand’s wife, Danielle, plus, as the chef jokes, “our twin babies, Clark and Caroline.”

The mood feels more professional than a typical mom-and-pop, however. Set in the former Vignette pizzeria space, it’s airy with large windows, a roll-up garage door, and minimalist décor warmed with walls of Japanese pottery, art collectibles and sumi-e banners.