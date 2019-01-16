s
A la carte: History, poetry and literary events for wine and food lovers this week in Sonoma County

DIANE PETERSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | January 15, 2019, 5:23PM
January 15, 2019
HEALDSBURG

Pizza documentary

Writer, director, cinematographer, editor and star Matteo Troncone will screen his documentary, “Arrangiarsi (pizza … and the art of living,”) at 4 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Raven Film Center.

The first-person travelogue starts out on the streets of San Francisco, where Troncone is living in his VW van and then decides to trace his roots back to Naples to learn the secret of Neapolitan pizza. Once in Italy, he discovers the art of arrangiarsi — being able to make something from nothing.

The film combines the tenets of Slow Food with little-known Italian history and colorful Neapolitan characters, from street artists to pizza makers.

Tickets are $12. To reserve: ravenfilmcenter.com/events-2/

For more information, go to arrangiarsifilm.com. 415 Center St.

NAPA VALLEY

Restaurant week

Locals and visitors alike can dine throughout the Napa Valley during restaurant week, Jan. 20 to 27, at a fixed price of $20 for multi-course lunch and $36 or $46 for dinner.

Prix-fixe menus will be served at each of participating restaurants, including Angele, Charlie Palmer Steak and TORC in Napa; Mustards Grill and Bistro Jeanty in Yountville; Auberge du Soleil in Rutherford; Brasswood and Tra Vigne Pizzeria in St. Helena; and Evangeline, Solbar and Lovina in Calistoga.

To view the complete list of restaurants and what they offer, go to visitnapavalley.com

KENWOOD

Wine-soaked mystery

Deerfield Ranch Winery will host “Death on the Vine,” a murder mystery full of wine industry intrigue, at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, in the winery cave.

During the sleuthing, guests will enjoy a food and wine pairing and compete for the grooviest ’70s costume. Cost is $50. To reserve: deerfieldranch.com 10200 Sonoma Highway.

HEALDSBURG

East Coast tasting

The Friends of the Sonoma County Wine Library and the Atlantic Seaboard Wine Association will team up for a special presentation and tasting at 7 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Healdsburg Regional Library.

The evening will highlight the history of the East Coast wine industry, including hybrid and Native American varietals, as well as a glimpse at the industry today. The tasting features 24 award-winning wines along with a selection of artisan cheese.

Tickets are $25, $15 for students. To reserve: brownpapertickets.com 139 Piper St.

ST. HELENA

Celebrating Scottish bard

Napa Shakespeare will celebrate the birthday of Scottish bard Robert Burns at 6 p.m. Jan. 25 in the Gallery at Brasswood Napa Valley.

Guests will savor the words of Scotland’s greatest poet accompanied by bagpipes and a Ceilidh band, plus performances by two acclaimed actors, Jane Carr and Victor Talmadge.

The evening also includes a delicious feast with traditional haggis (meat or vegetarian), neeps and tatties and other Scottish treats. Guests are welcome to wear kilts and other traditional attire.

Tickets are $100, including dinner, wine, a wee dram of whisky and the festivities.

To reserve: napashakes.org. Brasswood Winery is located at 3111 St. Helena Highway North.

NAPA

Truffle marketplace

The annual Napa Truffle Festival will culminate with a free Marketplace from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21, at the Oxbow Public Market in downtown Napa.

There will be cooking demonstrations, a meet-and-greet with truffle dogs Rico and Gig and a drawing for truffles. Those who don’t win can purchase fresh black Périgord truffles and buy truffle dishes from a variety of Oxbow purveyors.

For more information, go to napatrufflefestival.com

HEALDSBURG

LeBaron at SHED

Gaye LeBaron will talk about her new book, “The Wonder Seekers of Fountaingrove” at 7 p.m. Jan. 24 during a farewell event at SHED, a cafe and gathering place that closed to the public in early January.

Admission to the talk sponsored by the Healdsburg Literary Guild is $15, including a glass or two of Paradise Ridge wine and some bites. To purchase, go to healdsburgshed.com. 25 North St.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56.

