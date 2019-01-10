(1 of ) Melvin Barnes and Joy Cox sit in a goat cart, circa 1919. ( Sonoma County Library)
(2 of ) A gathering is held at Gurenewood Park in 1919. (Sonoma County Library)
(3 of ) A group of people drink wine in a wagon in the 1910s in Sonoma County. (Sonoma County Library)
(4 of ) A boxing match is held at Murray’s Gym in Petaluma in 1919. (Sonoma County Library)
(5 of ) Pictured is Bert Haigh, the grocer at 319 Powell Street in Healdsburg in 1919. (Sonoma County Library)
(6 of ) A portrait of the Gambonini family from Petaluma is taken in 1919. (Sonoma County Library)
(7 of ) A studio portrait of Ida Ramas and Josie Ramas dates back to about the 1910s. (Sonoma County Library)
(8 of ) Pictured is downtown Guerneville after a fire on Sept. 25, 1919. (Sonoma County Library)
(9 of ) Guerneville looking east down Main Street in 1919. (Sonoma County Library)
(10 of ) Guerneville looking east down Main Street in 1919. (Sonoma County Library)
(11 of ) Pictured is Petaluma & Santa Rosa Railroad Car 51 in front of the Electric Hotel in Forestville, circa 1919. (Sonoma County Library)
(12 of ) The photograph was taken on the corner of Western and Kentucky streets in Petaluma in 1919. Vincent’s Furniture, destroyed by fire, appears on the left. (Sonoma County Library)
(13 of ) Luther Burbank is pictured with dignitaries from the Netherlands in 1919. (Sonoma County Library)
(14 of ) Two unidentified women and a man in bathing suits pose on a beach in Bodega Bay, circa 1919. (Western Sonoma County Historical Society)
(15 of ) Luther Burbank meets with King Albert I of Belgium in San Francisco on Oct. 14, 1919 (Luther Burbank Home & Gardens Collection, Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(16 of ) Pictured is Barlow’s Berry Camp in the Green Valley of Graton circa 1919. (Sonoma County Library)
(17 of ) The home, at 758 D St. in Petaluma, was built during the 1890s for H.T. Fairbanks, an early investor in Petaluma and president of the Golden Eagle Mill. (Sonoma County Library)
(18 of ) An unidentified woman in a long coat poses for portrait in Sonoma County around 1919. (Sonoma County Library)
(19 of ) Albert and Herbert Walters (center) pose with a group of twins on the steps of the Sonoma County Courthouse in 1919. (Sonoma County Library)
(20 of ) Seven railroad workers stand in front of the Sebastopol Petaluma & Santa Rosa Railroad Depot in 1919 or 1920. (Western Sonoma County Historical Society)
(21 of ) Fred Young's plane crashed behind the home of Wayne Goodrich, near Matheson and Second streets in Healdsburg in 1919. ( Sonoma County Library)
(22 of ) Luther Burbank, Charles Hampton and members of the Santa Rosa High School Agricultural Club pose for a picture in front of the Cedar of Lebanon Tree in 1919. (Sonoma County Library)
(23 of ) A street scene of South Main Street in Sebastopol shows Knowles Hotel and other businesses. (Western Sonoma County Historical Society)
(24 of ) Children pose in a truck owned by E.W.M. Evans & Sons Monuments in Petaluma in 1919. (Sonoma County Library)
(25 of ) Ida Batchilder is photographed on the farm of William and Leona Rosebrook in Sebastopol, 1919. (Western Sonoma County Historical Society)
(26 of ) A group is pictured in front temporary ice cream parlor in Guerneville after a 1919 fire. (Sonoma County Library)