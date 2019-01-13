CREEK WALK, JAN. 13
Santa Rosa: Lean how Colgan Creek is connected to the Laguna de Santa Rosa during a leisurely 3-mile walk along the creek. Meet 9 a.m. for snacks at the Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Road, before carpooling to the trail $10, pre-registration required at lagunafoundation.org.
TRAIL RUNNING, JAN. 19
Petaluma: Meet fellow intermediate trail runners and share warm-up and cool-down exercises during a 3-mile run 10-11:30 a.m. at Helen Putnam Regional Park, 411 Chileno Valley Road. Some running experience is ideal and be prepared for muddy terrain. Parking $7 for nonRegional Parks members. 707-565-3080 or Lesley.Pfeiffer@sonoma-county.org for details. SonomaCountyParks.org.
FAMILY WALKS, JAN. 19
Santa Rosa: Learn about the plants and animals in Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road, during an easy, 1-mile round trip family walk at 1 or 3 p.m. and participate in a citizen science project along the way. Parking $7. 707-539-2865. SonomaCountyParks.org.
DOCENT TOUR, JAN. 19
Guerneville: Learn about Master Potter Marguerite Wildenhain during a docent-led tour of Pond Farm Pottery, her home, school and studio for 30 years, in the Austin Creek State Recreation Area, 17000 Armstrong Woods Road 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Meet at the Volunteer Center in Armstrong Woods State Natural Reserve before carpooling to Pond Farm Pottery a mile away. $20 per person, $16 for Stewards of the Coast and redwoods members. Reservations required Visit stewardscr.org.707-869-2015.
BIRD BOX, JAN. 20
Petaluma: Build a western bluebird box for nesting birds in your yard at Tolay Lake Regional Park, 5869 Cannon Lane. $15 fee per box, registration required. Children age 8 and older welcome with an adult. Parking $7 for nonRegional Parks members. 707-539-2865.
CHOWDER DAY, JAN. 26
Bodega Bay: Get tickets soon for this annual Bodega Bay Chamber of Commerce chowder sampling event 10 a.m. at restaurants in the Bodega Bay area. chamber@bodegabayca.org. 707-347-9645.