Why does celery get a bad rap? I constantly hear people say that they either don’t like it or hate it. The one exception is during Thanksgiving, when it is deemed acceptable in turkey dressing.

I suspect the answer may have something to do with not understanding the plant itself. The outer stalks, especially if they are more deeply colored than the inner stalks, can be bitter and stringy. It’s easy to deal with the strings: Simply use a small paring knife to pull them off.

The bitterness is easy to mitigate, too. When making a salad or using the celery raw, simply remove the outer stalks and reserve them for another use, in soups and stews, for example. The leaves can be quite bitter, too, and so use them judiciously if you find that to be the case.

Sometimes, organic celery is more bitter than so-called conventional celery, which is likely because less water has been used — celery, like many lettuces, turns bitter when grown without enough water. If you find organic celery, see if you can taste it. I’ve noticed in recent years that it has gotten better.

We’ve all been told how healthy celery is, and it’s true. It contains a range of essential nutrients, including Vitamins A, B1, B2, K, calcium iron, phosphorus and potassium, along with plenty of fiber. It can reduce hunger, too. Many experts say four stalks a day will lower blood pressure, but it also contains a fair amount of sodium, which some people need to avoid.

How celery is prepared matters, too. To enjoy it raw, it is best cut into thin diagonal slices instead of the straight spears that are so common on crudité platters. You can easily test this yourself: The next time you are preparing celery, do a taste test. Texture and flavor are inseparable, especially if you have a sensitive palate.

A single way to get more celery into your diet is to cut it into thin diagonal slices, sauté in butter or olive oil until it is just tender, add a bit of salt and a squeeze of lemon juice and use it as a bed for sautéed fish, shellfish or chicken.

Celery soup is delicious, elegant and easy to make.

It is helpful to have this recipe on hand when you find yourself with a lot of leftover celery, which happens when you buy a head of it because you need just a stalk or two.

Use any part of the celery — outer stalks, inner stalks and the heart — but do not use the leaves, as they will overpower celery’s more subtle flavors.

Celery Soup with Creme Fraiche & Chives

Makes 3 to 4 servings as a first course

3 tablespoons butter

1 shallot, minced

— Kosher salt

12 ounces, approximately, trimmed celery stalks, cut into small dice

1 potato, peeled and cut into small dice

4 cups homemade chicken broth or mildly-flavored vegetable broth

1/2 lemon

— Black pepper in a mill

1/3 cup creme fraiche

2 tablespoons snipped chives

— Grated zest of ½ lemon