For anyone who has lived through disaster, coping with the trauma and loss can be a daunting feat — and it takes a support system to begin the arduous task of rebuilding a community.

While everyone has their own way of processing, art has always been a means of expression and connection.

From the devastation and horror of the North Bay’s 2017 wildfires have come an abundance of art projects and exhibits, each helping to tell a story and patch the community back together.

In Butte County, where the Camp fire swept through in November and devastated communities such as Paradise, art is again playing a key role in healing.

Artist Jessie Mercer, the daughter of a retired goldsmith, wants to create a piece that represents that healing process, aptly in the form of a phoenix. Mercer lost her art studio in the Camp fire. Her father and stepmother lost their home.

"As the community scattered for shelter and safety it dawned on me, knowing most of my neighbors could never return home, we still had one very prominent thing in common," Mercer said.

“The morning of the fire we all fled, with our keys, a uniting totem I feel unites us for eternity. A key is the symbol to unlock your sanctuary, your business, your diary, your transportation, and so much more," she said.

Mercer used that powerful symbol to represent security and establish a sense of togetherness amid the chaos, no matter where fire survivors ended up landing. Thus her project, The Key Project Tribute #unlockpossibilities, was born.

So she got to work on her art, asking the community through Facebook to send her the keys to their burned down homes, with the goal of using each to construct a sculpture of the bird rising from the ashes.

Mercer also set up 12 collection jars at Butte County businesses, received keys by mail and met face-to-face with more than 300 people to get their keys. The keys are not just for homes, but for businesses, schools, churches, diaries, bikes, cars, and more.

For Mercer, it’s a tribute to her community, a way to “keep a small piece of everyone’s story in the area forever.” She now has more than 10,000 keys.

By the end of the project, Mercer hopes to present her community with a completed sculpture, as well as a memorial book of the letters and emails she’s received during the project.

“My intention is to show the town, a community, and a nation that Butte County will always be together and stand strong no matter where we were forged to go,” Mercer said.

“The Key Project Tribute’s success is shared both with myself and my community as one. I am just the vessel creating the tribute. When I finish, I will place it in Paradise to continue to tell the stories of all who lived and loved there…and will continue to.”