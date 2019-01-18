There’s an art to mastering “rustic chic” and wineries that do draw you in because of their sensibility — their rare brand of sophisticated comfort.

Garden Creek is one such winery, a boutique in Geyserville at the base of the Mayacamas Mountains. Here a husband and wife team lives on the property and crafts gorgeous wines. What’s more, they have a compelling love story with their Swedish connection.

Justin Miller was born and raised on the property that his father bought in 1963. Justin’s mother, a Swede, put an ad out in San Francisco looking for workers from Sweden so she could keep up her mother tongue.

That’s when Karin Warnelius, then a young girl, entered the picture. Her family saw the ad and moved to the property to work the land.

Justin and Karin, now in their forties, were childhood friends who romped through the vineyards. In their 20s they fell in love after Karin returned from college and a stint in San Francisco working in the wine industry.

Now they farm the land — 100 acres in Alexander Valley — taking the lead with a small crew of seven. They both call themselves wine growers and winemakers. That said, Justin handles more of the farming while Karin tackles more of the business side of things.

When Justin’s father retired, the vineyards began a complete renewal with organic and biodynamic practices in 1994.

“We rebuilt the place ourselves,” Justin said.

On a vineyard tour, you’ll hear about the puzzle of the soils, a detailed accounting of what makes this property unique. Afterwards In the tasting room, a cozy lodge, you’ll likely get to taste:

Garden Creek Tesserae: 100% Alexander Valley proprietary Bordeaux Blend

Garden Creek Chardonnay: 100% Alexander Valley Chardonnay — A Clonal Selection

“We age our reds seven years prior to release,” Karin said. “We are strong believers in releasing the wines when they’re ready. We’re European in our bones — we’re patient.”

You can visit Garden Creek by appointment only, 707-433-8345, 2335 Geysers Road, Geyserville.

Wine writer Peg Melnik can be reached at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5310.