DAY OF SERVICE, JAN. 21
Santa Rosa: Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.’s Day of Service by volunteering to remove invasive French broom plants from the Lower Johnson Ridge Trail from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Hood Mountain Regional Park’s South Entrance, 1450 Pythian Road. Tools, gloves, water and snacks will be provided; registration is required. Volunteers 13 and younger must be joined by an adult. Meet at the equestrian parking 100 yards down Eliza Way for a short hike to the work site. The park may close during stormy weather. sonomacountyparks.org.
TRAIL RUNNING, JAN. 26
Petaluma: Join a group, intermediate level 3-mile plus trail run from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Helen Putnam Regional Park, 411 Chileno Valley Road. Running experience ideal, trails may be muddy. Parking is $7 and free for Regional Parks members. sonomacountyparks.org. 707-565-3080.
OVERNIGHT CAMPING, JAN. 26-27
Santa Rosa: Latino family overnight camping is offered at 12 p.m. Jan. 26 and 12 p.m. Jan. 27 at Pepperwood Preserve, 2130 Pepperwood Preserve Road. Sleep in a tent or in the Bechtel House bunk beds. Dinner and breakfast and camping gear will be provided. Plan to take a 1- to 3-mile hike. $50 per family for Pepper Preserve members, $45 per family for nonmembers. Registration required at pepperwoodpreserve.org. Call 707-591-9310, ext. 133, for more information.
EASY MUSHROOM HIKE, JAN. 26
Santa Rosa: Join Paula Phillips Marks on a slow, easy hike over 3 miles of trails to search for and learn to identify mushrooms from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Trione-Annadel State Park, 6201 Channel Drive, off Montgomery Drive. The hike begins and ends at the Warren Richardson Trailhead parking lot. Mushrooms will not be harvested during the event. For age 15 and older, bring water and lunch; trekking poles are recommended. Dogs not allowed, and heavy rain or wind cancels the event. $7 day use fee. Call 707-539-3911 for more information.
FOLDING BICYCLE, JAN. 26
Santa Rosa: Santa Rosa-based BikePartners.net Folding Bike Shop will demonstrate an England-made Brompton folding bicycle at an English tea party from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 512 Wilson St. in Santa Rosa. Enjoy a cuppa and biscuits, and check out the ultra-compact bike with 16-inch wheels and electric pedal assist. 707-595-0386, bikepartners.net.