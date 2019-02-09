Petaluma garden talk will focus on mysteries of mason bees

PEG MELNIK
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 8, 2019

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

PETALUMA

A bee nursery in your garden?

The Petaluma Garden Club will offer a talk Monday on creating a nursery for mason bees in your own garden. Jilda Hellinga will explain why these gentle and solitary pollinators can be an asset in your garden. Meetings are open to nonmembers and include refreshments. Registration is at 9:30 a.m., Petaluma Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. S., Petaluma, californiagardenclubs.com

SONOMA

Free talk teaches fruit tree pruning

Learn how fruit trees can be more productive during a free talk today led by Master Gardener Steve Ehrmann. Ehrmann is an expert in sculpting fruit trees for maximum benefit. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sonoma Regional Library, 755 W. Napa St., Sonoma, sonomamg.ucanr.edu, 707-565-2608.

Send Home and Garden news to peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com. Send email at least three weeks in advance of an event.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine