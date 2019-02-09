Petaluma garden talk will focus on mysteries of mason bees

PETALUMA

A bee nursery in your garden?

The Petaluma Garden Club will offer a talk Monday on creating a nursery for mason bees in your own garden. Jilda Hellinga will explain why these gentle and solitary pollinators can be an asset in your garden. Meetings are open to nonmembers and include refreshments. Registration is at 9:30 a.m., Petaluma Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. S., Petaluma, californiagardenclubs.com

SONOMA

Free talk teaches fruit tree pruning

Learn how fruit trees can be more productive during a free talk today led by Master Gardener Steve Ehrmann. Ehrmann is an expert in sculpting fruit trees for maximum benefit. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sonoma Regional Library, 755 W. Napa St., Sonoma, sonomamg.ucanr.edu, 707-565-2608.

Send Home and Garden news to peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com. Send email at least three weeks in advance of an event.