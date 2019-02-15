'Aging Gayfully' class a road map for the LGBTQI community

The late actress Bette Davis has been credited with the old adage: “Old age ain’t no place for sissies.”

If you’re part of the LGBTQ community, growing older can be even more challenging, with common issues such as loneliness and loss multiplied by a reluctance to access services that could help ease the pain.

“We feel we’re unworthy, and we are used to hiding,” said Gary “Buz” Hermes of Sonoma, who works as an LGBTQ aging consultant. “If you were bullied in school by your peers, you may not feel comfortable going to a yoga class or a life experience writing class at a senior center. Will I be judged and intimidated?”

In his “Aging Gayfully” class at the Finley Center in Santa Rosa, Hermes uses several tools he’s developed — such as reflection, forgiveness, gratitude and humor — to help empower LGBT elders with optimal aging strategies and to encourage them to access senior services. The discussions are aimed at helping people transition into their final act.

“The class is a safe place to be yourself, to share and not be judged,” said Hermes, whose class draws about 20 people a week ranging from ages 60 to 80.

Betty Herbst, 72, enjoys the class because she feels she is coming home to her “tribe.” Herbst moved with her partner from Ohio to Petaluma a little over a year ago in order to live in a community that was more progressive and accepting.

“We have automatic permission to disclose about our LGBTQI selves, and we can be understood,” she said. “This group has a wonderful sense of family. I get a sense of camaraderie and a sense of belonging.”

The 18-week class started in the fall of 2017 as part of the Santa Rosa Junior College’s Older Adults Program and is now in its fifth semester.

Participants can drop in at any time during the class, which currently meets from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays through May 23 at the Finley Center’s Person Senior Wing. Although the class is free, there is a $3 use fee for the facility.

“We set the chairs up in a circle, and I throw out a theme or bring in a guest speaker,” Hermes said in an interview at Brew Coffeehouse in Santa Rosa. “We’ve had a therapist talk about aging, providers from aging services and folks from the Council on Aging.”

Hermes, who is 80, belongs to the Silent Generation that came of age during the 1950s, when the culture valued normalcy above all else and didn’t talk about sexuality, let alone a range of sexuality.

He moved to San Francisco after college, where he discovered a gay underground, but at that time, homosexuality was still considered a sin, a crime and a mental illness, three strikes that left his generation permanently scared and scarred.

Survival instincts

“We learned to be vigilant, and our survival instinct to hide persists,” he said. “It wasn’t until I was in my late 40s that I began to really accept my sexual orientation with a sense of pride and began to serve as an advocate for my LGBT community.”

Over the years, Hermes has gained insights into healing modalities through his work with caregivers during the AIDS pandemic and his later work with LGBT seniors and senior housing.