Spring is coming to Sonoma County — here's everything you need to know about dividing perennials

One of the perks of perennial flowering plants is that many of them make babies. And that means you can increase your plantings for just a little work and no money. The “babies” are new growing points, or crowns. The chief process by which you capture them and use them to expand your planting is called division.

Division will go more smoothly the more you know about the idiosyncrasies of most perennials. For instance, there’s a wise old gardener’s saying about perennials that’s really true. It goes, “First year sleeper, second year creeper, third year is the big show.”

This means that in their first season in your garden, they pretty much just hang out, make some roots, and enjoy life. In the second year, they start to spread from underground roots and make some new growing points. In the third year, they explode into masses of bloom from all their growing points. This is your signal that they need to be divided.

Why? Because they’ll never look better than their big display in the third year. If you don’t divide them, the centers of the clumps — their oldest roots — will begin to die back and blooms and foliage from that area will start to become sparse. New growing points on the peripheral roots that have been generated by the original roots will be more vigorous and floriferous.

So, in the fall of that third year, or even better, in late winter of that year, dig a trench around the whole perennial, both the old center clump and new growth around its edges. Lift it out of the ground. If it’s not too big, break off the young growing points and their roots by hand from the old center clump. Or use a spade or sharp garden knife to cut pieces containing young crowns from the old center, then discard the old center. Over three seasons perennials may make three to six or more new crowns. Your original plant has now given you many new plants.

Each piece should ideally have one crown and be about the size of your hand. Look at the roots that dangle from the piece with the new crown. Trim back any that are broken or sickly. Trimming the root tips here and there encourages them to produce a hormone that will make for better new root growth.

Place the pieces in a bucket of water while you fill the hole with good, rich compost. Replant the young crown pieces in the compost spaced 12 to 18 inches apart in all directions for most medium-sized perennials. Give big guys more room, or little ones a smaller spacing. When planting, make a small mound in the center of the hole, set the crown over the top of the mound, and spread the dangly roots out and down evenly around the mound. Cover with compost so the tip of the new crown is just at soil level, then water them well.

Many perennials are native to areas with the continental climate — that means green growth and lots of rain in the summer, like on the East Coast. But here, in Northern California, we have summer drought. And while natives and certain drought resistant perennials cruise right along during the summer months, moisture-lovers will struggle and even die unless they get enough water to keep them alive.