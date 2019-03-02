Spring is coming to Sonoma County — here's everything you need to know about dividing perennials

JEFF COX
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 1, 2019

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

One of the perks of perennial flowering plants is that many of them make babies. And that means you can increase your plantings for just a little work and no money. The “babies” are new growing points, or crowns. The chief process by which you capture them and use them to expand your planting is called division.

Division will go more smoothly the more you know about the idiosyncrasies of most perennials. For instance, there’s a wise old gardener’s saying about perennials that’s really true. It goes, “First year sleeper, second year creeper, third year is the big show.”

This means that in their first season in your garden, they pretty much just hang out, make some roots, and enjoy life. In the second year, they start to spread from underground roots and make some new growing points. In the third year, they explode into masses of bloom from all their growing points. This is your signal that they need to be divided.

Why? Because they’ll never look better than their big display in the third year. If you don’t divide them, the centers of the clumps — their oldest roots — will begin to die back and blooms and foliage from that area will start to become sparse. New growing points on the peripheral roots that have been generated by the original roots will be more vigorous and floriferous.

So, in the fall of that third year, or even better, in late winter of that year, dig a trench around the whole perennial, both the old center clump and new growth around its edges. Lift it out of the ground. If it’s not too big, break off the young growing points and their roots by hand from the old center clump. Or use a spade or sharp garden knife to cut pieces containing young crowns from the old center, then discard the old center. Over three seasons perennials may make three to six or more new crowns. Your original plant has now given you many new plants.

Each piece should ideally have one crown and be about the size of your hand. Look at the roots that dangle from the piece with the new crown. Trim back any that are broken or sickly. Trimming the root tips here and there encourages them to produce a hormone that will make for better new root growth.

Place the pieces in a bucket of water while you fill the hole with good, rich compost. Replant the young crown pieces in the compost spaced 12 to 18 inches apart in all directions for most medium-sized perennials. Give big guys more room, or little ones a smaller spacing. When planting, make a small mound in the center of the hole, set the crown over the top of the mound, and spread the dangly roots out and down evenly around the mound. Cover with compost so the tip of the new crown is just at soil level, then water them well.

Many perennials are native to areas with the continental climate — that means green growth and lots of rain in the summer, like on the East Coast. But here, in Northern California, we have summer drought. And while natives and certain drought resistant perennials cruise right along during the summer months, moisture-lovers will struggle and even die unless they get enough water to keep them alive.

Since you want to keep your water bills in check, think about limiting your garden perennials to mostly natives or drought-resistant ones like lily bulbs. That doesn’t mean you can’t have some thirsty types that you love so much you just have to have them. But don’t devote the whole garden to them, or keep them to a manageable patch.

Tap-rooted perennials such as butterfly weed (Asclepias tuberosa), bugbane (Cimicifuga racemosa), and balloon flower (Platycodon grandiflora) are particularly finicky about being transplanted and are difficult to divide.

If you have favorite perennials that need summer water, by all means mix them into your perennial patch. But here, to get you started, are drought-tolerant or California natives that will perform during the summer. For more information about them, Sunset’s New Western Garden Book is an excellent reference.

For dry areas, seasons

Some of these, like the California fuchsia, are almost magical in their ability to bloom freely in bone-dry soil. By the way, “spp.” is botanical shorthand for “many species.”

  • Beach Aster (Erigeron glaucus)
  • Bearded Iris (Iris x hybrida)
  • Blue-Eyed Grass (Sisyrinchium spp.)
  • California Fuchsia (Zauschneria californica)
  • California Poppy (Eschscholzia californica)
  • Checkerbloom (Sidalcea malviflora)
  • Coral Bells (Heuchera spp.)
  • Coreopsis (Coreopsis grandiflora)
  • Lilies (Lilium spp.)
  • Lily of the Nile (Agapanthus praecox orientalis)
  • Matilija Poppy (Romneya coulteri)
  • Mexican Evening Primrose (Oenothera speciosa)
  • Naked Ladies (Amaryllis belladonna)
  • Pacific Coast Iris (Iris douglasiana
  • Red Valerian (Centranthus ruber)
  • Royal Beard Tongue (Penstemon spectabilis)
  • Sea Thrift (Armeria maritima)
  • Stonecrop (Sedum spp.)
  • Western Columbine (Aquilegia formosa)
  • Wild Ginger (Asarum caudatum)
  • Yarrow (Achillea millefolium)

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine