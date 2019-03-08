1. The first step is to mow the lawn as low as possible, and mark all the sprinkler head locations with landscape flags.

2. Then, with a shovel, remove a narrow strip of lawn along the edge of the sidewalk or retaining wall — creating a shallow trough about 3-4 inches deep for compost to fall into and to prevent a small strip of turf to remain along the sidewalk. Scatter soil clumps on top of lawn.

3. Cover the lawn with about 1 inch of compost to feed the earthworms and other soil organisms that will decompose the grass and cardboard. The simultaneous goals are to both kill the lawn and create healthy, fertile, friable soil for your upcoming garden. Earthworms avidly eat the cardboard and lay eggs in it. They also eat the paper, or it just decomposes.

4. Spread or roll out cardboard, brown agriculture paper or brown builders paper (from the paint department in hardware stores), or even newspaper over the lawn, covering only enough area as you can complete at a time. Avoid doing this on a windy day. Ideally sheet mulching is best done in fall, winter or early spring when it is still raining. But if you use a sprinkler to keep the area evenly moist, you can do it in summer as well. Overlap pieces of cardboard or landscape paper by about 4 inches.

5. Cover the paper or cardboard with 3-4 inches of compost or composted greenwaste — depending on what you want to grow. For many plants, the excellent composted greenwaste from the landfill will make an ideal, low-cost mulch. If you are planting a vegetable garden, you may want to seek out compost with a higher nitrogen content, often those with a high manure content, or add fertilizer at the time of vegetable planting.

6. Wait about two months and keep the covered area moist the whole time.

7. Irrigation systems. If you are continuing to use the same sprinkler system you will want to just cut holes in the cardboard at each sprinkler head so they can pop up, or you can convert the lawn heads to a drip system. Cap some of the heads off. Others can be converted to a drip-irrigation system. Make sure to include a pressure regulator on each converted system as the water pressure difference requirement for both systems is very different.

8. Maintain soil health by adding 1-2 inches of compost as a mulch each year in spring.

Note: this method can also be used on Bermuda grass lawns, but 2 layers of cardboard will be needed, with each piece overlapping the next by about 1 foot. Cover with 6 inches of composted greenwaste, and wait about 1½ years for the Bermuda grass to die. Make sure to immediately pull any stray grass stands that grow between the cardboard layers. Many people elect to spray Bermuda grass with an herbicide to kill it because of the length of time it takes to die when covered.