Spring in Sonoma County a good time to rethink your lawn space

KATE FREY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 8, 2019

Removing your lawn

1. The first step is to mow the lawn as low as possible, and mark all the sprinkler head locations with landscape flags.

2. Then, with a shovel, remove a narrow strip of lawn along the edge of the sidewalk or retaining wall — creating a shallow trough about 3-4 inches deep for compost to fall into and to prevent a small strip of turf to remain along the sidewalk. Scatter soil clumps on top of lawn.

3. Cover the lawn with about 1 inch of compost to feed the earthworms and other soil organisms that will decompose the grass and cardboard. The simultaneous goals are to both kill the lawn and create healthy, fertile, friable soil for your upcoming garden. Earthworms avidly eat the cardboard and lay eggs in it. They also eat the paper, or it just decomposes.

4. Spread or roll out cardboard, brown agriculture paper or brown builders paper (from the paint department in hardware stores), or even newspaper over the lawn, covering only enough area as you can complete at a time. Avoid doing this on a windy day. Ideally sheet mulching is best done in fall, winter or early spring when it is still raining. But if you use a sprinkler to keep the area evenly moist, you can do it in summer as well. Overlap pieces of cardboard or landscape paper by about 4 inches.

5. Cover the paper or cardboard with 3-4 inches of compost or composted greenwaste — depending on what you want to grow. For many plants, the excellent composted greenwaste from the landfill will make an ideal, low-cost mulch. If you are planting a vegetable garden, you may want to seek out compost with a higher nitrogen content, often those with a high manure content, or add fertilizer at the time of vegetable planting.

6. Wait about two months and keep the covered area moist the whole time.

7. Irrigation systems. If you are continuing to use the same sprinkler system you will want to just cut holes in the cardboard at each sprinkler head so they can pop up, or you can convert the lawn heads to a drip system. Cap some of the heads off. Others can be converted to a drip-irrigation system. Make sure to include a pressure regulator on each converted system as the water pressure difference requirement for both systems is very different.

8. Maintain soil health by adding 1-2 inches of compost as a mulch each year in spring.

Note: this method can also be used on Bermuda grass lawns, but 2 layers of cardboard will be needed, with each piece overlapping the next by about 1 foot. Cover with 6 inches of composted greenwaste, and wait about 1½ years for the Bermuda grass to die. Make sure to immediately pull any stray grass stands that grow between the cardboard layers. Many people elect to spray Bermuda grass with an herbicide to kill it because of the length of time it takes to die when covered.

In summer, a green carpet of lawn graces most of our homes, soothing our eyes while lapping around houses and down streets like a spreading emerald pool.

In some cases our lawns are populated with children’s play structures and toys, a table set for dinner, or a napping dog sprawled in the cool shade of a tree. In other yards lawns are pristine, lonely places that rarely see the action of human feet except the weekly mower and are only places to rest the eyes.

Lawns are ubiquitous across the nation, and form the majority of landscapes around houses in just about every climate.

For all their benefits and beauty, extensive lawns do have a large impact on resources like water use as well as water quality due to fertilizers and pesticides used on them, and offer very little food for wildlife.

In the dry-summer states, for an average city household, some three quarters of total water use during the growing season goes to watering lawns.

Depending what is used, converting to drip irrigation and plantings other than lawn can save 50 percent or more of outdoor water use.

Collectively, lawns constitute our largest “crop” and occupy an estimated 63,000 square miles in the U.S. that use 3 trillion gallons of water plus 70 million gallons of pesticides and to mow them, as well as 200 million gallons of gas.

Yet, despite the prevalence of lawns, a walk down many streets reveal that some people are using these spaces differently.

Try something different

Whether put there for water-saving purposes, or as a sunny space to grow vegetables, or to express a love of plants and artistry, or to invite in bees, hummingbirds and butterflies, in every city there are inspirational examples for us to potentially minimize our lawn area and try something different.

In one front garden, the lawn has given way to a marching group of large raised beds holding a cornucopia of vegetables. A front sloping garden now has a colorful, woven Persian carpet of low-growing succulents that sweep elegantly down to the sidewalk. At the top of this slope is a well-used table and chairs under a small tree; an elegant outdoor living room. A corner hot bright corner lot has statuesque manzanitas underplanted with low-growing native grasses and perennials that create interest in every season.

In another garden, a Victorian house and fence has been engulfed by roses. In yet another, the front garden and wide boulevard is densely planted with flowering and fruiting trees, shrubs and perennials that create a colorful roof over the sidewalk and a billowing and changing tapestry of flowers and foliage — and visiting bees, birds and butterflies.

Retiring the lawnmower has made these houses pleasurable destinations in their neighborhoods, and yard work is now about gardening and contact with nature and plants — not running a noisy machine.

Ditching the lawn

Removing lawn sod is a daunting task for many people. Renting a sod cutter and cutting and removing sod and hauling it away is a heavy job — too heavy for many people. Hiring people for the task is beyond some people’s means — and so the conversion to something else just doesn’t happen.

However, there is an easy, efficient low-cost way to remove lawns that is catching on in many places. It is called sheet-mulching. Basically, it involves covering the lawn with corrugated cardboard or paper and topping it with about 3-5 inches of compost.

Composted greenwaste such as is generated from plant matter put in our city greenbins is often the least expensive and best compost for this purpose, and is often available at city landfills or transfer stations. This process smothers the lawn over a period of two to three months by depriving it of light. With consistent moisture the cardboard and paper decomposes after about two to four months, leaving a grass-free area. The process also works very well to kill weeds in any new or weed-covered site.

The beauty of this easy method is that it also works to build healthy and friable soils and boosts soil organic matter levels from both the decomposition of the grass sod and roots, and the addition of compost to the soil. Bark mulch does not give the same benefit to the soil as bark is extremely low in nutrients. Plastic landscape fabric will kill grass, but it does not allow nutrient cycling as the plastic forms a physical barrier between the compost and the soil, and prevents access to earthworms and other soil organisms that aid in breaking down and incorporating sod and compost into the soil.

Kate Frey’s column appears every other week in Sonoma Home. Contact Kate at: katebfrey@gmail.com, freygardens.com, Twitter @katebfrey, Instagram @americangardenschool.

