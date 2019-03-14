Dear Abby: Dad insists his son should stop spending time with mom's ex

Dear Abby: My ex-husband raised my son as his own from the time he was an infant. Now my son’s biological father is saying he wants our son to stay away from my ex-husband. However, my ex-husband and my son have a very strong bond. I believe the bond is even stronger than what he has with his biological father.

They are both good dads, but my ex-husband devotes more one-on-one time to my son than his biological father. I am confused. Must I distance him from my ex since we are no longer married? My son is now 6.

— At Odds in Iowa

Dear At Odds: The boy’s father may sense that his son isn’t as bonded to him as he is to his former stepdad, which is why he is saying this. I have always believed that more love and positive reinforcement is better than less. By that, I mean I see no reason why you cannot expose your child to anyone you wish, including your former husband. Because you are confused about what your rights are as a mother, discuss this with an attorney.