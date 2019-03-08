Celebrate spring in Sonoma County with garden walks and workshops

Occidental

Famous garden opens for the season

Western Hills Garden, which gained renown for its collection of rare and unusual plants from around the world, has reopened to visitors with a profusion of camellias, edgeworthias, Hercules lilies and magnolias.

The privately owned garden, open to the public, over the years has doubled the number of camellias in its impressive display garden. There are now more than 60 individual specimens representing 14 different specials. A camellia map is available for visitors to show where they are in the garden.

Western Hill also has some plants for sale. In addition to propagating from the garden, owners Tim and Chris Szybalski are starting to purchase from outside vendors, including Cistus Nursery near Portland, Oregon, a popular destination among plant nerds.

The garden is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday. Admission is $15. There is no charge to shop the nursery only. 16250 Coleman Valley Road, Occidental. 707-872-5463 or westernhillsgarden.com.

GLEN ELLEN

Want to see Mother Nature in full bloom?

Sonoma Valley’s Quarryhill Botanical Garden is offering a Nature Walk series beginning March 16 to capture the seasons as they unfold, from the unfurling of magnolias in the early spring to the lilies that bloom toward the end of spring and summer. Quarryhill docent Kathleen Aspenns, who has a degree in horticulture science, will lead the walks. She’ll give insight into the wild Asian flora of the garden, covering topics that include history, botanical knowledge and healing gifts. Quarryhill is well known for its collection of plants from East Asia, growing amid tranquil ponds and gorgeous views. The fee for each walk is $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers. Reserve a spot at quarryhillbg.org. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Quarryhill Botanical Garden, 12841 Highway 12, Glen Ellen, quarryhillbg.org, 707-996-3166.

SANTA ROSA

Edible gardens can be anywhere

The authors of “A Garden Can be Anywhere” will talk about their new book today at the Miracle Plum in Railroad Square. The book encourages people to create edible gardens in every location imaginable. Authors Lauri Kranz of Edible Gardens LA and Dean Kuipers share their pointers for planning, planting, growing and maintaining edible gardens no matter what setting or size of the plot. The Miracle Plum is creating a pop-up garden in its courtyard thanks to Flatland Flower Farm. The backdrop of the book talk will be filled with organic vegetable starts and English perennials. You can RSVP for the free event at miracleplum.com or just pop over. Noon, the Miracle Plum, 208 Davis St., Santa Rosa, miracleplum.com, 707-708-7986.

SANTA ROSA

Learn what succulents like

Master Gardener Anne Lowings will lead a workshop March 9 on how to pamper succulents all year long.

Lowings will cover propagation so you can share your cherished succulent with a friend. She also encourages you to bring any ailing succulents to the workshop so she can help you revive them. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Rincon Valley Library, 6959 Montecito Blvd., Santa Rosa, sonomamg.ucanr.edu, 707-565-2608.

WINDSOR

Put worms to work for you

A workshop March 9 will cover the basics of worm composting or “vermicomposting.” You’ll learn how to turn yard waste and kitchen scraps into rich compost and use it as mulch for your garden. You’ll also find a composting system that works for you. The presentation is co-sponsored by the Sonoma County Waste Management Agency. 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Windsor Community Garden, Huerta Gym, 9291 Old Redwood Hwy. N. No. 200, Windsor, sonomamg.ucanr.edu, 707-565-2608.

SANTA ROSA

Armchair travel with orchid enthusiast

The Sonoma County Orchid Society will present the “Orchid Travelogue” on March 12. The free talk will delve into the colorful escapades of Bill Bloy, an unabashed orchid enthusiast. Bloy graduated from the University of San Diego with a double major in biology and American literature.

He now has a greenhouse and a substantial outdoor growing area with roughly 1,000 orchids. He and wife Maggie travel to see orchids within the Orchid Conservancy Alliance, notably spots in Brazil and Mexico. 6:30 p.m., Santa Rosa, Veterans Memorial Building, 1351 Maple Ave., Santa Rosa.

Send Home and Garden news to peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com. Send email at least three weeks in advance of an event.