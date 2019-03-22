Growing tomatoes from seeds in as spring ramps up Sonoma County

JEFF COX
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 22, 2019, 3:41PM
Updated 3 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

What a miracle is a tomato seed! All the operating instructions for building a new plant from scratch are bundled into a tiny package. Just a few seeds, handled properly, can produce enough tomatoes for you to have plenty for fresh eating, for your morning omelet, for your BLT for lunch, and for tonight’s salads and other dinner dishes. And you’ll still have more left over for cooking into marinara sauce for that tomato-fresh flavor all through the cold months.

The operative words are “handled properly.”

Of all food crops, tomatoes are by far the most popular with home gardeners. Even if you don’t have a proper garden, they grow fine in a large pot with drainage. Cherry tomatoes especially like to grow in a big pot where you can tie them up to a drainpipe or other support in a sunny spot.

Many people buy plant starts at a nursery, plant sale or garden center. But there are real problems with that. First, your choices are limited to whichever varieties the store has chosen to start. And yet, there are hundreds of varieties of wildly flavorful tomatoes you’d be far happier with.

Check out the selection at the Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds store at 110 Petaluma Boulevard North in Petaluma, or visit the store online at rareseeds.com. It carries 53 varieties of non-GMO, open-pollinated tomatoes (so you can save seed). Or, if you really want to hunt around, visit tomatogrowers.com. They have hundreds of varieties, including 12 kinds of Beefsteaks (you know, the variety that really tastes like a

tomato should taste).

The other problem with store-bought tomato plants is that they typically don’t have much of a root system, since they’re grown with lots of water and soluble fertilizer. Tomatoes are lazy. If they have cushy conditions, they won’t bother to produce big, healthy roots. Why should they? But when you start them from seed, you can force them to produce a large root ball, and believe me, you want a large root ball.

Start your seeds in a plastic pack with six compartments. You’re not going to want more than six plants, right? That many plants will swamp you in tomatoes. Fill each compartment with potting soil to a quarter inch from the top and place two seeds on the soil surface of each compartment. Sprinkle enough potting soil on top to cover the seeds. Water them very gently but thoroughly. If they dry out, the baby plants will die.

When they sprout, the first two leaves are called the cotyledons. They’re the plants’ starter leaves — like training wheels. Soon the first true leaves will appear. See which baby looks the strongest and using a scissors, snip off the weaker one. If they look equal, flip a coin. At this point, the two main requirements are water and strong light. The more light the better. Don’t go to the expense of artificial lights for six plants. There’s a sun up there. Find a sunny spot and when the sun goes down, bring them inside for the cold night, at least until the warmth of May arrives.

When the babies have four true leaves, transplant them into a small paper cup with a drainage hole poked in the bottom. I use a pencil for a poker. Set them in the paper pots with potting soil right up to the leaves but not covering them.

Tomato stems are meristematic, meaning that when buried, they’ll produce roots all along their length. When the stems elongate about four to six inches more, nick off the first true leaves, keeping the rosette of new leaves at the top of the stems, and replant into larger paper cups, again punching a drainage hole and burying the stem right up to the rosette. Make sure the soil is moist, but don’t keep it sopping wet or you may encourage fungus to grow. If all your seedlings die off one night it’s called damping off, which is a fungal infection. Don’t worry. Unless you are overwatering, it’s not likely to happen.

There’s one more iteration to go. Again when there are about 6 to 8 inches of new stem with a new rosette of leaves at the top, replant into a large paper cup with a drainage hole punched in the bottom. Nick off the lower leaves and set the transplant in the cup with compost (it’s time for your babies to grow up; they need real food at this point, not potting soil) right up to the rosette, burying the stem again. Water well and make sure the drainage hole is open and excess water drains out. If you had purchased a plant at the store, it would have had a lot of leaves, maybe some flowers, maybe even a couple of baby tomatoes on it, but not much in the way of roots. Plant that thing in the garden and suddenly, the lack of roots means the plant can’t scavenge enough nutrients to support all that top, so the plant sulks — maybe for weeks — while it grows more roots. It will never recover completely.

But your repotted babies are now each a giant root ball with just a small rosette of leaves at the top. Plant them in a sunny spot in the garden and the roots go straight to work, supplying plenty of nutrients for the plants to grow stems and leaves and flowers and fruits galore. Tomatoes don’t like setbacks, and yours won’t have them. And the fruits will be the varieties you like, not the ones chosen by a nursery.

Finally, you’ll notice on seed packets that some tomatoes are labeled determinate and some are labeled indeterminate. Determinate types grow out to their maturity, produce a big crop, and shut down. Indeterminate kinds keep growing from suckers that arise in the leaf axils — the place where the leaves attach to the stems — and these suckers keep producing fruits until cold weather shuts them down.

If you remove most of the suckers you’ll get bigger but fewer tomatoes. If you let the suckers grow freely, you’ll get smaller fruits but more tomato “meat” over the course of the season. It’s your choice.

Jeff Cox is a Kenwood-based garden and food writer who can be reached at jeffcox@sonic.net. What a miracle is a tomato seed! All the operating instructions for building a new plant from scratch are bundled into a tiny package. Just a few seeds, handled properly, can produce enough tomatoes for you to have plenty for fresh eating, for your morning omelet, for your BLT for lunch, and for tonight’s salads and other dinner dishes. And you’ll still have more left over for cooking into marinara sauce for that tomato-fresh flavor all through the cold months.

The operative words are “handled properly.”

Of all food crops, tomatoes are by far the most popular with home gardeners. Even if you don’t have a proper garden, they grow fine in a large pot with drainage. Cherry tomatoes especially like to grow in a big pot where you can tie them up to a drainpipe or other support in a sunny spot.

Many people buy plant starts at a nursery, plant sale or garden center. But there are real problems with that. First, your choices are limited to whichever varieties the store has chosen to start. And yet, there are hundreds of varieties of wildly flavorful tomatoes you’d be far happier with.

Check out the selection at the Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds store at 110 Petaluma Boulevard North in Petaluma, or visit the store online at rareseeds.com. It carries 53 varieties of non-GMO, open-pollinated tomatoes (so you can save seed). Or, if you really want to hunt around, visit tomatogrowers.com. They have hundreds of varieties, including 12 kinds of Beefsteaks (you know, the variety that really tastes like a

tomato should taste).

The other problem with store-bought tomato plants is that they typically don’t have much of a root system, since they’re grown with lots of water and soluble fertilizer. Tomatoes are lazy. If they have cushy conditions, they won’t bother to produce big, healthy roots. Why should they? But when you start them from seed, you can force them to produce a large root ball, and believe me, you want a large root ball.

Start your seeds in a plastic pack with six compartments. You’re not going to want more than six plants, right? That many plants will swamp you in tomatoes. Fill each compartment with potting soil to a quarter inch from the top and place two seeds on the soil surface of each compartment. Sprinkle enough potting soil on top to cover the seeds. Water them very gently but thoroughly. If they dry out, the baby plants will die.

When they sprout, the first two leaves are called the cotyledons. They’re the plants’ starter leaves — like training wheels. Soon the first true leaves will appear. See which baby looks the strongest and using a scissors, snip off the weaker one. If they look equal, flip a coin. At this point, the two main requirements are water and strong light. The more light the better. Don’t go to the expense of artificial lights for six plants. There’s a sun up there. Find a sunny spot and when the sun goes down, bring them inside for the cold night, at least until the warmth of May arrives.

When the babies have four true leaves, transplant them into a small paper cup with a drainage hole poked in the bottom. I use a pencil for a poker. Set them in the paper pots with potting soil right up to the leaves but not covering them.

Tomato stems are meristematic, meaning that when buried, they’ll produce roots all along their length. When the stems elongate about four to six inches more, nick off the first true leaves, keeping the rosette of new leaves at the top of the stems, and replant into larger paper cups, again punching a drainage hole and burying the stem right up to the rosette. Make sure the soil is moist, but don’t keep it sopping wet or you may encourage fungus to grow. If all your seedlings die off one night it’s called damping off, which is a fungal infection. Don’t worry. Unless you are overwatering, it’s not likely to happen.

There’s one more iteration to go. Again when there are about 6 to 8 inches of new stem with a new rosette of leaves at the top, replant into a large paper cup with a drainage hole punched in the bottom. Nick off the lower leaves and set the transplant in the cup with compost (it’s time for your babies to grow up; they need real food at this point, not potting soil) right up to the rosette, burying the stem again. Water well and make sure the drainage hole is open and excess water drains out. If you had purchased a plant at the store, it would have had a lot of leaves, maybe some flowers, maybe even a couple of baby tomatoes on it, but not much in the way of roots. Plant that thing in the garden and suddenly, the lack of roots means the plant can’t scavenge enough nutrients to support all that top, so the plant sulks — maybe for weeks — while it grows more roots. It will never recover completely.

But your repotted babies are now each a giant root ball with just a small rosette of leaves at the top. Plant them in a sunny spot in the garden and the roots go straight to work, supplying plenty of nutrients for the plants to grow stems and leaves and flowers and fruits galore. Tomatoes don’t like setbacks, and yours won’t have them. And the fruits will be the varieties you like, not the ones chosen by a nursery.

Finally, you’ll notice on seed packets that some tomatoes are labeled determinate and some are labeled indeterminate. Determinate types grow out to their maturity, produce a big crop, and shut down. Indeterminate kinds keep growing from suckers that arise in the leaf axils — the place where the leaves attach to the stems — and these suckers keep producing fruits until cold weather shuts them down.

If you remove most of the suckers you’ll get bigger but fewer tomatoes. If you let the suckers grow freely, you’ll get smaller fruits but more tomato “meat” over the course of the season. It’s your choice.

Jeff Cox is a Kenwood-based garden and food writer who can be reached at jeffcox@sonic.net.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine