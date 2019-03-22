Growing tomatoes from seeds in as spring ramps up Sonoma County

What a miracle is a tomato seed! All the operating instructions for building a new plant from scratch are bundled into a tiny package. Just a few seeds, handled properly, can produce enough tomatoes for you to have plenty for fresh eating, for your morning omelet, for your BLT for lunch, and for tonight’s salads and other dinner dishes. And you’ll still have more left over for cooking into marinara sauce for that tomato-fresh flavor all through the cold months.

The operative words are “handled properly.”

Of all food crops, tomatoes are by far the most popular with home gardeners. Even if you don’t have a proper garden, they grow fine in a large pot with drainage. Cherry tomatoes especially like to grow in a big pot where you can tie them up to a drainpipe or other support in a sunny spot.

Many people buy plant starts at a nursery, plant sale or garden center. But there are real problems with that. First, your choices are limited to whichever varieties the store has chosen to start. And yet, there are hundreds of varieties of wildly flavorful tomatoes you’d be far happier with.

Check out the selection at the Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds store at 110 Petaluma Boulevard North in Petaluma, or visit the store online at rareseeds.com. It carries 53 varieties of non-GMO, open-pollinated tomatoes (so you can save seed). Or, if you really want to hunt around, visit tomatogrowers.com. They have hundreds of varieties, including 12 kinds of Beefsteaks (you know, the variety that really tastes like a

tomato should taste).

The other problem with store-bought tomato plants is that they typically don’t have much of a root system, since they’re grown with lots of water and soluble fertilizer. Tomatoes are lazy. If they have cushy conditions, they won’t bother to produce big, healthy roots. Why should they? But when you start them from seed, you can force them to produce a large root ball, and believe me, you want a large root ball.

Start your seeds in a plastic pack with six compartments. You’re not going to want more than six plants, right? That many plants will swamp you in tomatoes. Fill each compartment with potting soil to a quarter inch from the top and place two seeds on the soil surface of each compartment. Sprinkle enough potting soil on top to cover the seeds. Water them very gently but thoroughly. If they dry out, the baby plants will die.

When they sprout, the first two leaves are called the cotyledons. They’re the plants’ starter leaves — like training wheels. Soon the first true leaves will appear. See which baby looks the strongest and using a scissors, snip off the weaker one. If they look equal, flip a coin. At this point, the two main requirements are water and strong light. The more light the better. Don’t go to the expense of artificial lights for six plants. There’s a sun up there. Find a sunny spot and when the sun goes down, bring them inside for the cold night, at least until the warmth of May arrives.

When the babies have four true leaves, transplant them into a small paper cup with a drainage hole poked in the bottom. I use a pencil for a poker. Set them in the paper pots with potting soil right up to the leaves but not covering them.