In Season: Peak season for artichokes arrives in Sonoma County

While artichokes are available throughout the year, their peak season is March through May, and again to a smaller degree in October. Which means that we’ve just stepped out of the winter doldrums into the artichoke’s peak season.

March really is the best time to buy them, if only because their abundance means they’ll cost much less than when they’re out of season.

Given our streak of severely cold weather this year (snow in Malibu?), our March artichokes may show some frost damage on their leaves. Don’t worry. The damage is merely cosmetic and doesn’t affect the quality of the edible heart at all.

We tend to think of artichokes as those softball-sized globes from Castroville, just a hop, skip and jump south of here. But those big busters are just the top terminal bud of the plant — a thistle-family member that spreads about 6 feet across and 4 or 5 feet tall and has many smaller flower buds on lower branches. In Italy, those small buds the size of jawbreakers are considered choice.

The Italians cook them and preserve them in olive oil, or cut them in half, bake or grill them, and finish them in a pan with another pan set on top of them to press them down.

Carciofini alla Giudia (artichokes Jewish style) dates from ancient Rome, when Jews fried the small buds in olive oil — which popped their leaves (or more properly, the leaf-like bracts) open prettily — and served them with coarse salt. In any case, whether large globes or small buds, the heads should be tight. Once the bracts start to separate seriously, the choke is over the hill.

The name “artichoke” comes from the Arabic “al-kharshuf,” thence to Spain where they became “Al Kharshofa,” to Italy where they became “carciofo,” and eventually to England, where in 1531 it was written that a vendor “was bringing archecokks to the King.”

They originally arrived in America with Spanish settlers, but it was the Italian immigrants who settled Monterey County’s coast in the late 1800s who found that they (and Brussels sprouts) were eminently suited to the climate and founded the industry. Today, almost all the artichokes sold coast to coast come from Castroville’s 5,800 acres of chokes. The town calls itself the “Artichoke Capital of the World,” but that’s just boasting. Italy produces 10 times more artichokes than the entire United States put together.

Here in California, artichoke culture is expanding into the hot, dry Central Valley. Cher and Tom Fayter of southern Sacramento County have bred a variety called “Kiss of Burgundy” that’s coming into large-scale commercial production. It’s named for the burgundy color in the leaves.

“You see it at farmers markets in Sacramento and San Francisco,” Cher told me. I asked her whether Kiss of Burgundy was bred from some of the purple European varieties.

“No — it came from a bunch of junk seed from Castroville. Artichokes don’t come true from seed. If you plant a seed, you get a variety different from the parent,” she said. “So we grew out this batch of seed and started making crosses, looking for a hybrid variety that could withstand our summer heat out here in the Central Valley, then we bred for a variety that could take the colder winters we have here, then for a large amount of meat, and then for flavor.”