In Season: Peak season for artichokes arrives in Sonoma County

JEFF COX
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 13, 2019

While artichokes are available throughout the year, their peak season is March through May, and again to a smaller degree in October. Which means that we’ve just stepped out of the winter doldrums into the artichoke’s peak season.

March really is the best time to buy them, if only because their abundance means they’ll cost much less than when they’re out of season.

Given our streak of severely cold weather this year (snow in Malibu?), our March artichokes may show some frost damage on their leaves. Don’t worry. The damage is merely cosmetic and doesn’t affect the quality of the edible heart at all.

We tend to think of artichokes as those softball-sized globes from Castroville, just a hop, skip and jump south of here. But those big busters are just the top terminal bud of the plant — a thistle-family member that spreads about 6 feet across and 4 or 5 feet tall and has many smaller flower buds on lower branches. In Italy, those small buds the size of jawbreakers are considered choice.

The Italians cook them and preserve them in olive oil, or cut them in half, bake or grill them, and finish them in a pan with another pan set on top of them to press them down.

Carciofini alla Giudia (artichokes Jewish style) dates from ancient Rome, when Jews fried the small buds in olive oil — which popped their leaves (or more properly, the leaf-like bracts) open prettily — and served them with coarse salt. In any case, whether large globes or small buds, the heads should be tight. Once the bracts start to separate seriously, the choke is over the hill.

The name “artichoke” comes from the Arabic “al-kharshuf,” thence to Spain where they became “Al Kharshofa,” to Italy where they became “carciofo,” and eventually to England, where in 1531 it was written that a vendor “was bringing archecokks to the King.”

They originally arrived in America with Spanish settlers, but it was the Italian immigrants who settled Monterey County’s coast in the late 1800s who found that they (and Brussels sprouts) were eminently suited to the climate and founded the industry. Today, almost all the artichokes sold coast to coast come from Castroville’s 5,800 acres of chokes. The town calls itself the “Artichoke Capital of the World,” but that’s just boasting. Italy produces 10 times more artichokes than the entire United States put together.

Here in California, artichoke culture is expanding into the hot, dry Central Valley. Cher and Tom Fayter of southern Sacramento County have bred a variety called “Kiss of Burgundy” that’s coming into large-scale commercial production. It’s named for the burgundy color in the leaves.

“You see it at farmers markets in Sacramento and San Francisco,” Cher told me. I asked her whether Kiss of Burgundy was bred from some of the purple European varieties.

“No — it came from a bunch of junk seed from Castroville. Artichokes don’t come true from seed. If you plant a seed, you get a variety different from the parent,” she said. “So we grew out this batch of seed and started making crosses, looking for a hybrid variety that could withstand our summer heat out here in the Central Valley, then we bred for a variety that could take the colder winters we have here, then for a large amount of meat, and then for flavor.”

What about the color? “God just threw that in,” she said.

The climate of the Monterey coast is one of cool, sunny days and cool, foggy nights — perfect conditions for aphids, and for botrytis rot and fungus. And so commercial artichokes are usually sprayed with both pesticides and fungicides. That’s why they are blemish-free, and you’ll never see an earwig crawl out from the bracts.

But earwigs love to set up housekeeping in artichoke heads. So, if you buy organic chokes, tap them upside down in the sink to dislodge any hitchhikers. Or, soak them for a half hour in a pan of water treated with two tablespoons of salt and two of vinegar to chase away any earwigs or aphids.

Most people cook them with the bracts still on. The Sicilians, though, cut away the spiny tips of the bracts, then fill the spaces between them with a mixture of olive oil, garlic, parsley, cheese, bread crumbs and a bit of water (I might add a mashed anchovy filet to this mix), then bake the chokes in a 300 degree oven until the stem end easily accepts a toothpick, maybe 45 minutes to an hour.

Because artichoke hearts oxidize and turn an unappealing brownish-blackish color quickly, coat them with lemon juice if you’re not going to use them immediately. The hearts are versatile. They can be baked, braised, marinated, roasted, steamed, grilled, or broiled, but please don’t boil the life and flavor and nutrients out of them.

Be aware that artichokes are difficult with a glass of wine at dinner — there’s an anti-synergy happening between those two foods. Wine tends to intensify the astringent quality of the chokes.

Nutritionally, artichokes are low in calories, fat free and contain a good amount of vitamin C, folate and potassium — but their real health benefits are in the phenolic compounds they contain.

Polyphenols, as these compounds are more accurately known — also found in high amounts in cranberry juice and red wine grapes — have a strong antioxidant effect and a high, free-radical scavenging ability. And there’s evidence that polyphenols inhibit the body’s production of an enzyme that allows arterial plaque to form.

One of the virtues of chicken breast is that its mild flavor accepts all sorts of highly flavored ingredients that can be used to stuff it. This recipe will have your flavor-lovers yipping with delight.

Artichoke-Stuffed Chicken Breast

Makes 4 servings

2 artichoke hearts, finely diced

— Juice of two lemons

4 anchovy filets

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

4 cloves garlic, peeled and pushed through a garlic press

1 cup Italian style bread crumbs

½ cup or less chicken broth

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Trim the stems and steam the artichokes until a toothpick slides easily into the heart, about 45 minutes. Cut away the bracts and fibrous filaments, placing the hearts in a small bowl with the juice from one of the lemons and a cup of water. This prevents browning.

Place the anchovy filets on a small plate and microwave for 20 to 25 seconds, then mash them with the back of a fork. Scrape the mashed anchovies into a medium bowl and add the juice from the second lemon, olive oil and mashed garlic. Mix well.

Dice the artichoke hearts into 1/8th-inch cubes.

Stir the bread crumbs and diced artichokes into the mixture. Moisten with chicken broth, if needed, only until the mixture barely holds together in a ball when squeezed in the hand. Be careful, the bread crumbs will seem loose and crumbly at first but as the liquid soaks in, they’ll become soggy. So go easy with broth and do not over-moisten.

Remove the white tendon from the small “tenderloin” part of the breast. Place each breast between sheets of wax or parchment paper and pound with a mallet or rolling pin until the meat is about 3/8 of an inch thick. Season both sides of each breast with kosher salt and fresh ground black pepper to taste.

Spoon filling down the center of each breast, leaving an inch or so of unfilled space at each end. Draw the edges of the meat up to enclose the stuffing and secure with toothpicks or tie the breast with butcher’s string at three places.

Lightly oil a baking pan and lay the breasts, seam side down, in the pan. Brush them with olive oil. Bake for 45 minutes and check. Depending on the meatiness of the breasts and their thinness, they may be done or need a little longer — but no longer than an hour total. Baste them occasionally with the pan juices during cooking.

Jeff Cox is a Kenwood-based food and garden writer. Reach him at jeffcox@sonic.net.

