In Season: After spring equinox, strawberries ripe for picking

By late March, the sun is strong enough to call forth the season’s first naturally-ripened strawberries. Of course, strawberries have been in our stores all winter, but while those hothouse-grown fruits may look like strawberries, they sure don’t taste like them.

After the spring equinox, the sun is back in our house here in the northern hemisphere, and our strawberry plants react with joy; that is, they start producing the esters and sugars that make the fruits so delicious. Everbearing varieties will continue to produce ever more flavor right up to their crescendo of pleasure in June, when the June-bearers take over.

Strawberries start losing sweetness as soon as they’re picked, so commercial growers usually choose varieties that keep their good looks, if not their fresh flavor, during shipping and time on the store shelves. Now that spring is here, you may be able to find some locally grown organic berries at our farmers’ markets, and soon enough our larger markets will be inundated with them.

No berry is more delicious than the strawberry, nor more loaded with agricultural chemicals when it’s grown conventionally. Pickers who have to enter the poison-drenched fields call strawberries “fruta del diablo,” not just because of the backbreaking labor it takes to harvest them, but also because of the toxic environment of the fields.

A study by the Environmental Working Group of 42 fruits and vegetables found that strawberries had the highest concentration of chemical contaminants. When it comes to strawberries, “organic” is definitely worth it.

I’ve begun to see the little European wild strawberries called fraise des bois — woods’ or Alpine strawberries (Fragaria vesca) — for sale in nurseries in Sonoma County. Like the native American wildings (Fragaria virginiana) back east, they have a rich, intense fragrance and flavor that’s irresistible.

The plants are small and don’t produce runners, so if you have a sunny spot, you can easily pot up a few.

Strawberries are bomblets of good nutrition. They contain up to 77 milligrams of vitamin C per 3 ounces of fruit as well as folates, potassium, and dietary fiber. The dietary fiber is a prebiotic. It feeds the probiotic microbes that inhabit our gut and are essential to our good health.

Our earliest new season strawberries will more than likely come from the region from Watsonville to Oxnard, but the best berries are going to be locally grown — the nearer your house the better — so that they can ripen fully on the plant. These are the ones to buy by the flat for freezing.

Although strawberries don’t freeze very well texturally — if they’re soft going into the freezer, they’ll be mushy coming out — they will make wonderful frozen smoothies paired with bananas and other fruits when put through a blender. If you slice them and freeze the slices individually on wax paper laid on a cookie sheet, then put them in freezer bags when frozen hard, they can be added to winter fruit compotes.

Strawberries make some heavenly flavor marriages: classy with Champagne, perfect with crème fraiche or mascarpone, delicious with oranges and tangerines (whose acidic zestiness enhances strawberry’s flavor), harmonic with pineapple and classic with rhubarb — among other flavor pairings. And I haven’t even mentioned chocolate.

_______

I had my first strawberry crepe from a street vendor in Paris and have been a devoted fan ever since. They make a spectacular Sunday breakfast. The crepes should be as thin as possible — practice makes perfect.