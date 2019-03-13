A la carte: St. Patty’s Day festivities, crab feed, chowder and more dining events in Sonoma County

DIANE PETERSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 13, 2019

SONOMA COUNTY

A week of cheese

The California Artisan Cheese Festival on March 23 and 24 has launched an inaugural kick-off event, the California Artisan Cheese Week, which will take place from Saturday, March 16, through March 24 at various restaurants, wineries, grocers and inns throughout the North Bay.

During the week, diners and patrons can enjoy more than 60 artisan cheeses through special menu items, including cheese-inspired dishes, cheese plates and tastings.

From Backyard Forestville to Zoftig Eatery, check out a few of your old favorites and a few new artisan cheeses as well.

For a complete list of participating businesses, go to artisancheesefestival.com/californiacheeseweek.

SANTA ROSA

A touch of blarney

Sip some suds and kick up your heels at the second annual St. Paddy’s Day on the Square from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at Santa Rosa’s Courthouse Square.

The afternoon hosted by the Chandi Hospitality Group kicks off with a four-piece band of bagpipers and continues with various music groups and Irish dancers, kids’ activities and a Beer & Whiskey Garden for adults serving Irish whiskey and flights of Guinness, along with the requisite green beer.

Stout Brothers Pub & Restaurant will serve corned beef and cabbage from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., followed by a live DJ until 1:30 a.m.

Dressing up in St. Paddy’s Day attire is encouraged. Information: onthesquaresr.com

FORT BRAGG

Chowder, beer, wine

Enjoy all kinds of coastal foods and fun during the Fort Bragg Whale Festival Saturday, March 16, at various venues.

Don’t miss the chowder tasting and beer tasting from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Masonic Hall/Cinders productions in Fort Bragg. Vote on your favorite chowders from 10 of the best chefs on the coast. Tickets to chowder tasting are $10, tickets to beer tasting are $5. To reserve: brownpapertickets.com

Also on Saturday, wineries from around Mendocino County will pour wine in the downtown shopping district from 1 to 4 p.m. Tickets are $35, including a glass and nibbles at each venue. To reserve: brownpapertickets.com

HEALDSBURG

Breathless & women

Breath Sparkling Wines will celebrate Women’s History Month from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 16, with three local authors of award-winning women’s historical fiction.

The authors include Rebecca Rosenberg, the author of “The Secret Life of Mrs. London”; Sue Ingalls Finan, author of “The Cards Don’t Lie,” about the contributions of women during the Battles of New Orleans; and Jeane Slone, author of four, historical novels about the women of World War II.

Tickets are $10, including a glass of sparkling wine and flatbread from the pizza oven. To reserve: breathlesswines.com. 499 Moore Lane.

SANTA ROSA

Crab dinner at Benovia

Benovia Winery will launch its inaugural Winemaker Crab Dinner at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the winery in Santa Rosa.

The evening begins with a rosé and bubbles reception. Guests will then be seated at community farm tables to enjoy a family-style feast of Dungeness crab, potatoes, sausages, vegetables, corn and sourdough baguettes, plus Benovia wines and dessert.

Tickets are $125. To reserve: 707-921-1040 or events@benovia.com. 3339 Hartman lane.

YOUNTVILLE

A taste of Napa Valley

The 26th annual Taste of Yountville will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 16, in the heart of Napa Valley’s “culinary capital.”

There will be more than 100 chefs, restaurants and wineries serving up food and beverages that will be paired with performances from award-winning musicians and emerging artists throughout the day.

Tickets are $195. To reserve: eventbrite.com.

ST. HELENA

Year of the Salmon

“Wild Perspectives: Celebrating the International Year of the Salmon,” will be held at 2 p.m. March 23 at the Cameo Cinema in St. Helena.

The afternoon includes photography by Amy Gulick from her soon-to-be-released book, “The Salmon Way,” and a screening of three short films on the pristine, wild salmon rivers of Alaska and British Columbia. There will also be a panel discussion between Gulick, Alaska salmon fishermen and advocates and St. Helena native, Congressman Mike Thompson.

After the program, guests will enjoy a wild Alaska salmon tasting and local beer and wine at the Old Fellows Lodge nearby.

Tickets are $45, with proceeds going to benefit SalmonState, working to protect the planet’s remaining wild salmon habitat. To reserve: wildperspectives.eventbrite.com. 1340 Main St.

SEBASTOPOL

Wearing of the Green

Muir’s Tea Room will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, March 15 to 17, with an Irish Pub Lunch and St. Patrick’s Tea Service featuring soda bread and all kinds of Gaelic favorites.

There will be a traditional Irish music session from 11:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Sunday, March 17.

Reservations: 707-634-6143. 330 South Main St. muirstearoom.com

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56.

