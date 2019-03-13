A la carte: St. Patty’s Day festivities, crab feed, chowder and more dining events in Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY

A week of cheese

The California Artisan Cheese Festival on March 23 and 24 has launched an inaugural kick-off event, the California Artisan Cheese Week, which will take place from Saturday, March 16, through March 24 at various restaurants, wineries, grocers and inns throughout the North Bay.

During the week, diners and patrons can enjoy more than 60 artisan cheeses through special menu items, including cheese-inspired dishes, cheese plates and tastings.

From Backyard Forestville to Zoftig Eatery, check out a few of your old favorites and a few new artisan cheeses as well.

For a complete list of participating businesses, go to artisancheesefestival.com/californiacheeseweek.

SANTA ROSA

A touch of blarney

Sip some suds and kick up your heels at the second annual St. Paddy’s Day on the Square from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at Santa Rosa’s Courthouse Square.

The afternoon hosted by the Chandi Hospitality Group kicks off with a four-piece band of bagpipers and continues with various music groups and Irish dancers, kids’ activities and a Beer & Whiskey Garden for adults serving Irish whiskey and flights of Guinness, along with the requisite green beer.

Stout Brothers Pub & Restaurant will serve corned beef and cabbage from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., followed by a live DJ until 1:30 a.m.

Dressing up in St. Paddy’s Day attire is encouraged. Information: onthesquaresr.com

FORT BRAGG

Chowder, beer, wine

Enjoy all kinds of coastal foods and fun during the Fort Bragg Whale Festival Saturday, March 16, at various venues.

Don’t miss the chowder tasting and beer tasting from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Masonic Hall/Cinders productions in Fort Bragg. Vote on your favorite chowders from 10 of the best chefs on the coast. Tickets to chowder tasting are $10, tickets to beer tasting are $5. To reserve: brownpapertickets.com

Also on Saturday, wineries from around Mendocino County will pour wine in the downtown shopping district from 1 to 4 p.m. Tickets are $35, including a glass and nibbles at each venue. To reserve: brownpapertickets.com

HEALDSBURG

Breathless & women

Breath Sparkling Wines will celebrate Women’s History Month from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 16, with three local authors of award-winning women’s historical fiction.

The authors include Rebecca Rosenberg, the author of “The Secret Life of Mrs. London”; Sue Ingalls Finan, author of “The Cards Don’t Lie,” about the contributions of women during the Battles of New Orleans; and Jeane Slone, author of four, historical novels about the women of World War II.

Tickets are $10, including a glass of sparkling wine and flatbread from the pizza oven. To reserve: breathlesswines.com. 499 Moore Lane.

SANTA ROSA

Crab dinner at Benovia

Benovia Winery will launch its inaugural Winemaker Crab Dinner at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the winery in Santa Rosa.

The evening begins with a rosé and bubbles reception. Guests will then be seated at community farm tables to enjoy a family-style feast of Dungeness crab, potatoes, sausages, vegetables, corn and sourdough baguettes, plus Benovia wines and dessert.

Tickets are $125. To reserve: 707-921-1040 or events@benovia.com. 3339 Hartman lane.