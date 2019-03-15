Home and garden events abound in Sonoma County

SEBASTOPOL

Free repair clinic offered at Chimera Maker Space

Do you have something broken but you don’t know how to fix it? Bring it to the “Repair Cafe” on Saturday at the Chimera Maker Space in Sebastopol. Volunteers will be on hand to help fix jewelry, clothing, lamps and small appliances and other objects, including things that need soldering. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 6791 Sebastopol Ave./Highway 12, Sebastopol (across from the Guayaki Building). To register, visit eventbrite.com.

SANTA ROSA

Inspiring labyrinths

What was the purpose of labyrinths in the Medieval Gothic Cathedrals of Europe? Expert Lea Goode-Harris will talk about the history of these ancient circular paths to a center at the March 25 meeting of the Santa Rosa Garden Club.

Goode-Harris also will talk about the inspiration of these designs in contemporary garden spaces. She has created high-profile labyrinths for religious organizations, corporations and individuals internationally.

Two of these notable labyrinths are the Santa Rosa Labyrinth and the Snoopy Labyrinth for the Charles M. Schulz Museum. Goode-Harris has given talks on labyrinths at universities, junior colleges and high schools. 1 p.m., Luther Burbank Art and Garden Center, 2050 Yulupa, Santa Rosa, gardenevents@yahoo.com.

OCCIDENTAL

Stroll through this unique garden with 14 different camellia specials

Western Hills Garden, which gained renown for its collection of rare and unusual plants from around the world, has reopened to visitors with a profusion of camellias, edgeworthias, Hercules lilies and magnolias.

The privately owned garden, open to the public, over the years has doubled the number of camellias in its impressive display garden. There are now more than 60 individual specimens representing 14 different specials. A camellia map is available for visitors to show where they are in the garden.

Western Hill also has some plants for sale. In addition to propagating from the garden, owners Tim and Chris Szybalski are starting to purchase from outside vendors, including Cistus Nursery near Portland, Oregon, a popular destination among plant nerds.

The garden is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday. Admission is $15. There is no charge to shop the nursery only. 16250 Coleman Valley Road, Occidental. 707-872-5463 or westernhillsgarden.com.

SANTA ROSA

Come share some space-saving garden ideas with specialists

Food gardening specialists with the Sonoma County Master Gardeners will offer a free workshop on “Making the Most of Your Garden Space” on March 30. They will offer creative approaches to both container and row planting, as well as growing vertically on a fence. The class is hands on, so bring a garden hat and gloves. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Harvest for the Hungry Garden, 1717 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-845-3355.

GLEN ELLEN

Track Mother Nature seasonally with nature walks in the Valley

Sonoma Valley’s Quarryhill Botanical Garden is offering a Nature Walk series which kicks off today to capture the seasons as they unfold, from the unfurling of magnolias in the early spring to the lilies that bloom toward the end of spring and summer. Quarryhill docent Kathleen Aspenns, who has a degree in horticulture science, will lead the walks. She’ll give insight into the wild Asian flora of the garden, covering topics that include history, botanical knowledge and healing gifts. Quarryhill is well known for its collection of plants from East Asia, growing amid tranquil ponds and gorgeous views. The fee for each walk is $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers. Reserve a spot at quarryhillbg.org. 10 a.m. to noon, Quarryhill Botanical Garden, 12841 Highway 12, Glen Ellen, quarryhillbg.org, 707-996-3166.

