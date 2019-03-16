Willie Bird’s a Sonoma County favorite for turkey anytime

Summary: Legendary rancher Willie Benedetti introduced us to his beautiful turkeys in 1963, and the succulent bird is as delicious as ever at his old-school hideaway.

Most Thanksgivings, I let someone else do the cooking. It’s one of the advantages of being single —— friends think I’m an orphan and invite me to share in their family splendor. It’s always a splendid time.

But most years, I also buy my own turkey and fixings, and the Friday after the holiday, I cook a feast to share with other single friends. That way, we all can have leftovers, which I contend, are really the best part of the long weekend. Fat sandwiches stuffed with leftover turkey and stuffing, savory turkey soup from the carcass, and my guilty indulgence: a bowl of buttery mashed potatoes and gravy inhaled as an entire meal.

It’s a time I look forward to all year, but only do it once a year, and recently, I’ve realized how ridiculous that is. Because, connect the dots. I always buy a Willie Bird free-range pastured and an organic grain-fed turkey, appreciating how the happy poultry deliver better, defined muscle texture and leaner, but more flavorful and richer meat. I have to order it early before holiday stock sells out; national customers snatch up 12- to 14-pound Willie Birds from Williams Sonoma for $100-plus.

Here’s the thing, though. I live 4 miles from the Willie Bird Turkey Store & Deli on Highway 12 in Sebastopol, and 4.5 miles from Willie Bird’s Restaurant in Santa Rosa. I could be indulging in mouthwatering turkey seven days a week, year-round, without disturbing a pot or pan in my own kitchen.

The thought became extra sad, recently, as I thought about founding turkey farmer, fourth-generation rancher Willie Benedetti, who passed away at age 69 last Sept. 28. His family had run a turkey ranch since 1948, and Benedetti, at just 14 years old in 1963, convinced them to switch from selling turkey eggs, to the entire turkey. He was, and is, a legend.

Willie Bird’s Restaurant has lived in its ranch-style building for 39 years now, tucked ignobly next to ancient auto repair shops on an industrial stretch of Santa Rosa Ave. south of Highway 12. It looks weathered outside, and even older inside, with a big bar and lounge that’s dark even in the day, and two wood-paneled dining rooms offering a bit more light through faux stained glass windows.

You know it’s not fancy when you see the open kitchen next to the entry; it’s set up hofbrau style for cooks to plate up servings of sliced turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy and cranberry sauce for the Willie Bird Special. It’s not cheap, though – that special rings up at $15.95 for lunch, including soup or salad plus good, soft bread and butter, or $21.95 for dinner including both soup and salad and a nibble plate of sliced salami, carrot, celery, black olives and pepperoncino.

This is home-style diner type food, too, in that comforting, old-school style that puts you into a pleasant coma. No bold flavors, no riveting sauces, no surprises amid the hamburger steak ($17.25) or beef liver ($13.95/$16.95) scattered in grilled onions, and everything comes with the same classic vegetable medley and mashed or baked potato.

Yet the place is busy day in and day out, through breakfast (turkey fried steak and eggs, $11.95), lunch (turkey breast, turkey ham and bacon club on wheat, $13.95) and dinner (turkey parmigiana over spaghetti, $21.95). Regulars are so dedicated that one evening, I overhead one neighboring diner congratulate a server on the new, black cocktail napkins. Another group gathered at the bar one afternoon, downing draft Russian River Brewing beers and martinis, sharing jokes so loud their voices bounced around the dining rooms.