Rain or shine, it’s trail time in Sonoma County

JAMES LANARAS
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 9, 2019

Note: Some trails and parks in Sonoma County were damaged in the late February atmospheric river storm and may remain closed or still present safety issues. Visit parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov for updated information.

EDIBLE PLANTS, MARCH 10

Kenwood: Join Mary Good on a 2-3-mile hike to identify medicinal and edible plants at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Meet at the Visitors Center. $10 for adults, 18 and under free. Parking fees still apply. Visit sugarloafpark.org or call 707-833-5712.

BIKE CLASS, MARCH 13,16

Santa Rosa: Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition’s Smart Cycling 101-A bike safety and instruction class, 6-8:30 p.m. 750 Mendocino Ave. Bicycle not required, bring a helmet to insure it is fitted correctly. $20, $10 for bike coalition members. An on-bike Smart Cycling 101-B class that includes a bike ride is 9 a.m.-1 p.m. March 16 at 750 Mendocino Ave. 707-545-0153, bikesonoma.org.

FAMILY WALKS, MARCH 16

Santa Rosa: Take an easy, 1-mile round-trip walk and participate in a science project 1 or 3 p.m. 4 p.m., Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road, Santa Rosa. Parking $7. 707-539-2865. Visit parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov.

NATURE WALK, MARCH 16

Glen Ellen: Guided, 2.5-mile nature walk 10 a.m.-12 p.m. in Bouverie Preserve, 13935 Sonoma Highway 12. $20 suggested donation. 415-868-9244 ext. 306. egret.org.

CONSERVATION CORPS, MARCH 16

Graton: Join the Canine Conservation Corps exploring dog-friendly trails while picking up trash and pruning or removing invasive plants, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m., West County Regional Trail, Graton entrance, Old Graton Road behind the fire station. Tools and supplies provided. Registration required. Contact John.Ryan@sonoma-county.org or call 707-565-3356.

GARDEN WALK, MARCH 16

Glen Ellen: Join Kathleen Aspenns on an Essence of the Garden Walk, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Quarryhill Botanical Garden $15 members,12841 Sonoma Highway. $20 non-members. Visit quarryhillbg.org. 707-996-3166.

CAMPFIRE TALK, MARCH 16

Sonoma: Campfire marshmallow roast and storytelling at the Sonoma Barracks, Sonoma State Historic Park, 98 E. Spain St. 5:30-6:30 p.m. All ages welcome, rain cancels the event. 707-938-1519

5K RUN, MARCH 17

Santa Rosa: Fleet Feet Sports’ St. Patrick’s Day 5K 11 a.m., Courthouse Square. Costume contest follows the race. The fundraiser benefits the Santa Rosa Recreation and Parks Scholarship Fund. Visit FleetFeetSantaRosa.com for information.

