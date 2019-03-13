Pairings: Duck a perfect soulmate for Fel 2016 Anderson Valley Donnelly Creek Pinot Noir

Our Wine of the Week, FEL 2016 Anderson Valley Donnelly Creek Pinot Noir ($65), is one of the prettiest wines I’ve tasted in a while. It is, in a word, gorgeous, with a silken texture and a crisp acidity that has me thinking of the finest taffeta.

There is abundant fruit, but you sense more on your mid palate rather than right up front; it is not a fruit bomb. There’s a slight suggestion of sweetness contributed by the 14.1 percent alcohol, but it merges seamlessly with the fruit, boosting perception of it. You’ll notice black raspberry, blackberry, Bing cherry, hints of clove and anise and a bit of fresh tobacco leaf.

You’ll adore this wine paired with rare rack of lamb served with earthy potato purée and sautéd black chanterelles. It pairs beautifully with any kind of rare lamb. It is equally compatible with rare goat, such as the goat chops offered by Green Star Farm at the Sebastopol Farmers Market.

Mushroom risotto, pasta with specialty mushrooms and cream and lamb meatballs are good matches, too.

But the wine’s soulmate? Duck. Rare duck breast, duck confit, duck burgers with red onion marmalade all make this wine soar.

Today’s recipe is inspired the availability of duck in Sonoma County, thanks to Jim Reichardt. Some markets sell his duck and his duck fat. If you need to grind it yourself, it is best to use legs and thighs. If you need to use breasts, be sure to grind some of the fatty skin – about 25 percent, by weight – into the mixture. Don’t be afraid of the fat. It is necessary for lubrication, taste and texture; much of it drains away during cooking.

Duck Meatloaf with Sweet Spices

Makes about 24 small meatballs

1 tablespoon olive oil

4 ounces pancetta, cut into small dice

3 shallots, minced

3- 4 garlic cloves, minced

— Kosher salt

1 star anise, lightly toasted and crushed

2 allspice berries, crushed

3 cardamom seeds (not pods), crushed

— White pepper in a mill

1 cup dry red wine

2 pounds ground duck meat

4 ounces duck fat, see Note below

2 large egg, beaten

— Grated zest of 1 orange

1 cup fresh bread crumbs, from good hearth bread

— Black pepper in a mill

— Roasted new potatoes and/or sautéed specialty mushrooms

1/2 cup chopped fresh Italian parsley

Put the olive oil into a sauté pan set over medium heat, add the pancetta and sauté until it looses its raw look. Add the shallots, sauté until soft and fragrant, about 6 to 7 minutes, add the garlic, sauté 1 minute more and season with salt.

Add the anise, allspice, cardamom and several generous turns of pepper. Increase the heat to high, add the wine and simmer until it is reduced by half. Remove from the heat and let cool.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Put the ground duck and duck fat into a large mixing bowl. When the spice mixture has cooled, add it to the bowl with the duck, along with the beaten eggs, orange zest, bread crumb and several turns of black pepper. Mix thoroughly.

Return the sauté pan to medium heat, add a spoonful of the meatloaf mixture and cook through. Let cool, taste and then correct the mixture for salt and pepper as needed. (If you have no problem tasting the duck raw, just do so and skip this step.)

Pack the mixture into a loaf pan or other oven-proof baking vessel, cover tightly with aluminum foil and set on the middle rack of the oven. Cook for 40 minutes, open the oven, carefully remove the foil and cook for 15 minutes more.

Remove from the oven, set the foil loosely on top and let cool for 15 minutes.

Transfer the meatloaf to a platter, turning it right side up after removing it from the pan. Surround with the potatoes and/or the mushrooms, scatter parsley over everything and enjoy right away.

Serving Suggestion: If you have homemade or commercial onion marmalade, serve it alongside.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The Good Cook’s Book of Salt & Pepper.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.