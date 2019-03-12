Flood fundraising dinner supports Sebastopol Community Cultural Center

Staff, volunteers and patrons of the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center adore having the Laguna de Santa Rosa flow so closely nearby, but mourned to see the winter floodwaters seep inside.

Damage was significant to the center’s main hall, a west Sonoma County meeting place and venue for all manner of concerts and other stage productions, Jazzercize and Kindergym and other classes, meetings and special occasions, such as weddings, birthday parties and quinceañeras.

To raise money to repair the center, supporters came together Friday evening for a chili feed.

The Flood Fundraising Dinner happened across town at the Sebastopol Community Church on Gravenstein Highway North.

Guests helped themselves to a buffet that featured chili and all the fixings. An assortment of beverages and sweets complemented the meal.

A screened video shared images of the chocolate-colored water that inundated the center on Morris Street the last week of February, and of the recovery work that began as soon as the floodwaters receded.

The community center, founded in 1982, is owned by the city of Sebastopol and operated by a community nonprofit. The operation is funded through rental fees, fundraising efforts and donations.

Contributions to help get the center fixed and up and reopened can be made online at seb.org or gofundme.com/rebuild-the-community-center, or can be mailed to 390 Morris St., Sebastopol 95472.