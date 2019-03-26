North Coast Wine Challenge adds barrel category for 'wine of the future'

Daryl Groom is a firebrand.

The chief wine judge coordinating the 7th annual North Coast Wine Challenge is determined to make the competition a standout in America by importing a tasting that’s become a phenomenon in Australia.

This year, the competition on April 9 and 10 will include a barrel tasting to recognize the “Wine of the Future,” a first in American competitions, said Groom, a native of Australia.

“It’s revolutionary. It’s my hope that this part of the competition gets everyone really excited,” he said. “I see it as great for winemakers who do well with respect to presales and kudos. I also see it as rewarding for passionate wine consumers who love to show their friends new great wines and discoveries. They love to get the best before it sells out.”

The barrel tasting is similar to the Jimmy Watson Memorial Trophy awarded annually at the Royal Melbourne Wine Awards. The winner is the producer of the best 1- or 2-year-old, dry red wine still in barrel.

“In Australia, every winemaker wants to win it,” Groom said. “Consumers eagerly await when the wine is finally released, and it’s always a sellout when it is. I would love to create this buzz with the North Coast Wine Challenge.”

The contest evaluates wines from the North Coast appellations of Sonoma County, Napa County, Mendocino County, Lake County, Marin County and portions of Solano County.

The winning commercial wines will be gleaned from 1,000-plus entries during the competition held April 9 and 10 at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Saralee & Richard’s Barn. The barrel samples, however, could be judged at a later date, depending on the number of entries. The contest is accepting barrel sample entries at pdncwc.com.

Consumers will get a chance to taste the “Wine of the Future,” as well as the competition’s gold medal winners, at the North Coast Wine & Food Festival on June 8. The event, from 1 to 4 p.m., will be at SOMO Village in Rohnert Park. (northcoastwineandfood.com).

“I’m sure the barrel tasting part of the competition will be a work in progress and will evolve over the years,” Groom said. “This year is really setting the foundation for getting judges, wineries and consumers used to the concept.”

The barrel samples, Groom explained, will be evaluated only by judges who are winemakers because they have the most experience with evolving wines.

For the rest of the competition, the judging panels also include sommeliers and wine buyers or members of the media.

“Sometimes I liken wines in the barrel to bringing up children,” Groom said. “There are good days and eras, and some not so good or a little more challenging.

“My experience with Australia’s most iconic wine — Penfolds Grange — is a good example,” he added. “If I gave it blind to 100 consumers as a 1-year old wine in barrel, they would probably say ‘Yuck. That’s undrinkable.’ But four years later in the bottle, it sells for close to $1,000, and there’s never enough of it.”

Mick Schroeter will be tapped as one of the winemakers to judge the barrel samples. The winemaking director of Windsor’s Sonoma-Cutrer said he’s up to the challenge because of his day-to-day winemaking duties.