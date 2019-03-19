Wine of the Week: Joel Gott 2015 Palisades California Red Wine

Cradled in a European sensibility, Wine Country has matured into a rich food and wine culture, one where everyday wine is a staple for many.

For these people, the table isn’t set without a bottle of wine on it.

Joel Gott realized there was a gap in the market for budget brands when he co-owned the Palisades Deli Cafe in Calistoga in the early 1990s.

“I noticed a need for everyday wines at less than $20,” he said. “It didn’t hurt that I met a woman named Sarah who went to UC Davis and was on the winemaking team at Joseph Phelps, who later became my wife and head winemaker.”

Today the couple and their cadre of winemakers are behind our wine-of-the week winner –– the Joel Gott 2015 Palisades California Red Wine at $17. It’s a tasty red with a range of aromas and flavors –– raspberry, leather and anise. The high-toned fruit of raspberry and currant pop and make this red blend a standout. Meanwhile the layered flavors make it interesting, especially the kick of spice in the blend.

It’s impressive for a wine at this price point. The blend is made up of 90 percentcabernet sauvignon, 5 percentmerlot, 2 percent petite syrah, 2 percent malbec and 1 percent cabernet franc.

Gott, 48. is a highflying entrepreneur with an impressive resume even though he never went to college. Not only is he partners with the Trinchero Napa Valley Winery on the Joel Gott brand, but he’s also partners with Charles Bieler with the following brands: Bandit, Three Thieves, Newman’s Own, Shatter and The Show. In the vintner’s spare time, he oversees the Gott’s Roadside restaurant enterprises in Northern California, with its flagship eatery in St. Helena.

What is Gott’s time management secret?

“I have an awesome team around me that make it all work,” he said. “Hiring and keeping great people happy is critical to our success. And caffeine.”

Gott said his team has access to great fruit all over the state of California in order to make intriguing red wine.

“We felt really good about this wine from the moment we started tasting it in barrel,” he said.

“It was a standout cabernet from the beginning. Then it was just about working with a few other varietals to increase the mouthfeel and add some layers that we felt added up to a really approachable wine – one that we all wanted to drink at the end of the day.”