Sonoma County welcomes spring with an explosion of gardening events

SANTA ROSA

Orchid Expo Instagram opportunity

The public is invited to enter the mysterious world of orchids during the annual Educational Orchid Expo & Sale March 30 and 31.

The event is a chance to learn more about growing and caring for orchids and shop for gorgeous orchids suitable for every skill level — all while surrounded by some of the most amazing plants on the planet.

Skill sessions range from “How to Grow and Re-bloom Orchids and “How to Re-pot Cymbidiums” to “How to Grow Orchids Outdoors in the San Francisco Bay Area.”

At 3 p.m. Sunday there will be a slide show of Unusual Orchids. At noon both days there will be docent led tours of the show to learn about rare and beautiful orchids on display.

Other highlights include an “orchid doctor” to troubleshoot your plant problems, vendors from all over the state, hourly drawings, a silent auction and a boutique. $8; free for kids under 13. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building, 1351 Maple Ave., Santa Rosa. Put on by the Sonoma County Orchid Society. Sonomaorchids.com

SANTA ROSA

Does your garden have a labyrinth?

Labyrinth expert Lea Goode-Harris will talk about the history and original purpose of labyrinths at the Monday meeting of the Santa Rosa Garden Club. She will also talk about the inspiration of these designs in contemporary garden spaces. Goode-Harris has created high profile labyrinths for religious organizations, corporations and individuals internationally. Two of these notable labyrinths are the Santa Rosa Labyrinth and the Snoopy Labyrinth for the Charles M. Schulz Museum. Goode-Harris has given talks on labyrinths at universities, junior colleges and high schools. 1 p.m., Luther Burbank Art and Garden Center, 2050 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa, gardenevents@yahoo.com

PETALUMA

Not your usual honey bees

Sonoma County Master Gardener offers an introduction to native bees during a free workshop March 23. The short class will offer tips for turning your landscape into a magnet for native bees, which can make your garden thrive. She will also demonstrate how to create and care for native bee houses. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Petaluma Library, 100 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma. 707-845-3355. Sonomamastergardeners.org

SANTA ROSA

Bargains abound at school sale

The Willowside School nursery is back in business for the season with bargains for your spring planting. The next plant sale is slated for Saturday March 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The nursery will have a variety of low-water and drought-tolerant perennials, California natives, a multitude of succulents, as well as grasses, salvias and plants to attract benefit insects, butterflies and hummingbirds to the garden. The nursery also has more than 40 varieties of special Japanese maples starting at $25. Plants are $4 for a gallon container. 5299 Hall Road, Santa Rosa, at Willowside Road. For information call Jan Lochner at 707-569-4724 or 4lochs@comcast.net

SONOMA

Your dirt is alive

The Sonoma County Master Gardeners will present a free workshop Saturday March 23 talking about the living nature of soil. The two-hour talk will explore what a home gardener can do to maintain healthy soil, including composting, no tilling and carbon sequestration. 10:30 a.m. Sonoma Regional Library, 755 W. Napa Street, Sonoma.

SONOMA

Olive Fruit Fly offense

Sonoma Mission Gardens will host a seminar March 28 on how to control the olive fruit fly. The class will be led by Stephen Pavy, owner of Star Ridge Farm & Vineyards, who consults locally for olive orchards and vineyards. Cost is $10 and seating is limited for the class, which starts at 6 p.m. 851 Craig Ave., Sonoma. To pre-pay and reserve a seat call 707-938-5775. info@sonomamissiongardens.com

Send Home and Garden news to peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com. Send email at least three weeks in advance of an event.