Venturing out: Great reasons to get outside in Sonoma County this week

5K RUN, MARCH 17

Santa Rosa: Fleet Feet Sports’ St. Patrick’s Day 5K 11 a.m., Courthouse Square. Costume contest follows the race. The fundraiser benefits the Santa Rosa Recreation and Parks Scholarship Fund. Visit FleetFeetSantaRosa.com for information.

BIRD WALK, MARCH 23

Santa Rosa: Join the Madrone Audubon Society on a spring family bird walk, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road. All levels of birding welcome. Refreshments provided; bring binoculars or borrow some at the event. Parking $7. Call 707-539-2865 for information. SonomaCountyParks.org

TRAIL RUNNING, MARCH 23

Santa Rosa: Learn trail running techniques and safety tips, 10-11:30 a.m., Foothill Regional Park, 1315 Arata Lane, Windsor. Registration and $20 fee required for this series of four trail running basics series. Parking $7. 707-565-3080, Leslie.Pfeiffer@sonoma-county.org.

FOREST HIKE, MARCH 23

Jenner: Guided easy-to-moderate hike into a coastal forest at Stillwater Cove Regional Park, 22455 Highway 1. Parking $7. Contact ranger Carson.Hunter@sonoma-county.org or 707-875-3549 for details.

EDIBLE PLANTS WALK, MARCH 23

Kenwood: Learn about medicinal and edible plants during a 2- to 3-mile walk at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road, 9:30 a.m. to noon, $10, 18 and younger free plus parking fee. Meet at the visitors center. sugarloafpark.org, 707-833-5712.

EQUINOX CELEBRATION, MARCH 24

Santa Rosa: Celebrate the Spring Equinox with a potluck, dancing, family activities and hikes 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Rancho Mark West, 7125 St. Helena Road. Free. Bring a dish to share. Pets not allowed. Visit LandPaths.org for details.