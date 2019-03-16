Beautiful, bee-friendly and blue phacilias brighten Sonoma County gardens

KATE FREY
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 16, 2019, 4:33PM
Whether you like blue flowers, or bee-friendly flowers, annual wildflowers in the genus phacelia have a lot to offer.

These spring to early summer bloomers come in a number of different species with beautiful, showy flowers in shades of blue from pale to vibrant. Baby blue, royal blue, navy blue, violet-blue and violet, often fragrant flowers cover the plants profusely and delight both us and the bees.

Blue flowers are beautiful in themselves, but combined with other colors like orange, white, and yellow, both pale and bright, they really create an artistic picture. Phacelias are some of the most bee-friendly wildflowers you can grow, appealing to both honeybees and native bees.

In the wild, most phacelias germinate in the fall with the rains, and remain small over the winter. As days lengthen and temperatures warm in the spring, the plants begin to really grow.

They typically flower April through June or later depending on the area and the amount of irrigation they receive. Warm temperatures and a lack of irrigation cause them to flower more quickly, set seed and die. Phacelias can easily be grown with just rainfall, but it will be a shorter bloom.

Though many phacelias are from very dry climates like those of the southwestern U.S. and California, they respond and grow best with adequate water and good soil fertility, blooming much longer and more robustly than their wild counterparts.

Some can be used as cut flowers. Most are deer resistant.

Though just now being recognized for their value in our gardens here, a number of species have been grown in Europe and the United Kingdom for over 100 years as bee fodder, agricultural cover crops, to attract beneficial insects and as ornamentals.

Phacelias are also grown in New Zealand, Australia, Japan, Russia and other countries. The lacy phacelia (Phacelia tanacetifolia) is probably the best known and the most commonly grown worldwide. It was introduced into Europe in 1832 for honeybee fodder. Arriving her by way of the southwestern United States and northwest Mexico, it is a robust plant that grows 3 to 4 feet tall and has wide adaptability provided certain growing conditions are met.

It is also planted as agricultural cover crop for biomass and to take up excess nitrogen, and as an insectary plant for aphid biocontrol.

Hover flies feed on the flower nectar. The larvae are aphid predators. Phacelias are very attractive here to both native bees and honeybees.

Flowering can be prolonged on the taller species if plants are watered adequately and the entire plant is cut down by about half when about 60 percent of the flowers are finished. Some people are sensitive to the small hairs that cover the stems.

These can cause contact skin dermatitis especially when plants are mature and begin to dry. Wear gloves and long-sleeved shirts when in contact with plants.

Some other phacelias easy to use in our gardens are species like Phacelia campanularia, known as the desert bluebell.

Despite being from and growing well in deserts (where plants are small), it responds even better to cool temperatures and adequate water by growing to a compact plant about 1 foot tall by about 1 foot wide.

The blooms are a gorgeous, bright campanula blue, and the leaves are scalloped and handsome. If you like blue flowers, it is a choice plant. Its intense blue blooms create a striking picture with California poppies of all colors and meadowfoam (Limnanthes douglasii). Another super blue phacelia is Phacelia viscida.

The flowers are a royal blue and the plant more open in form and taller, with good branching.

Because it is taller and more open in growth, it is a good plant to combine with other spring annuals like calendula, snapdragons, orlaya, poppies of all varieties and forget-me-nots. It is commonly grown in Japan as an ornamental.

If the lacy phacelia is just too large for your garden, try Phacelia grandiflora. It is a smaller version of lacy phacelia, and is native to Alameda County south, growing to just about one and one half feet tall. This very pretty plant’s blooms are tinted more violet than blue and are scented. It is a bumblebee favorite.

Another really beautiful phacelia is Phacelia minor, known as wild Canterbury bells. It is a smaller plant with deep violet flowers that look like miniature Canterbury bells.

It is especially lovely interplanted with the white-flowered evening primrose, Oenothera caespitosa, salmon colored clarkias or pink poppies.

A newly available phacelia is Phacelia ciliata, or the Great Valley phacelia. The Department of Agriculture calls it one of the best plants for honeybees and native bees.

This grape-scented phacelia has lavender blooms with a hint of violet. The long-blooming plant forms mounds to just over 1 foot tall and slightly wider, with ferny leaves.

Many of these phacelias will reseed if conditions are right, or seed can be saved from them. Some are available from area nurseries in spring. Many can be found at Annie’s Annuals and Perennials Nursery (anniesannuals.com.)

They are very easy to grow from seed and can be started in late August or September to plant out in the fall about six weeks after germination, or started in February and March to plant out in the spring.

Seed is available from some area nurseries, farm supplies stores and seed companies. It can also be ordered from Larner Seeds in (larnerseeds.com.)

Kate Frey’s column appears every other week in Sonoma Home. Contact Kate at: katebfrey@gmail.com, freygardens.com, Twitter @katebfrey, Instagram @americangardenschool

