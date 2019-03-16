Beautiful, bee-friendly and blue phacilias brighten Sonoma County gardens

Whether you like blue flowers, or bee-friendly flowers, annual wildflowers in the genus phacelia have a lot to offer.

These spring to early summer bloomers come in a number of different species with beautiful, showy flowers in shades of blue from pale to vibrant. Baby blue, royal blue, navy blue, violet-blue and violet, often fragrant flowers cover the plants profusely and delight both us and the bees.

Blue flowers are beautiful in themselves, but combined with other colors like orange, white, and yellow, both pale and bright, they really create an artistic picture. Phacelias are some of the most bee-friendly wildflowers you can grow, appealing to both honeybees and native bees.

In the wild, most phacelias germinate in the fall with the rains, and remain small over the winter. As days lengthen and temperatures warm in the spring, the plants begin to really grow.

They typically flower April through June or later depending on the area and the amount of irrigation they receive. Warm temperatures and a lack of irrigation cause them to flower more quickly, set seed and die. Phacelias can easily be grown with just rainfall, but it will be a shorter bloom.

Though many phacelias are from very dry climates like those of the southwestern U.S. and California, they respond and grow best with adequate water and good soil fertility, blooming much longer and more robustly than their wild counterparts.

Some can be used as cut flowers. Most are deer resistant.

Though just now being recognized for their value in our gardens here, a number of species have been grown in Europe and the United Kingdom for over 100 years as bee fodder, agricultural cover crops, to attract beneficial insects and as ornamentals.

Phacelias are also grown in New Zealand, Australia, Japan, Russia and other countries. The lacy phacelia (Phacelia tanacetifolia) is probably the best known and the most commonly grown worldwide. It was introduced into Europe in 1832 for honeybee fodder. Arriving her by way of the southwestern United States and northwest Mexico, it is a robust plant that grows 3 to 4 feet tall and has wide adaptability provided certain growing conditions are met.

It is also planted as agricultural cover crop for biomass and to take up excess nitrogen, and as an insectary plant for aphid biocontrol.

Hover flies feed on the flower nectar. The larvae are aphid predators. Phacelias are very attractive here to both native bees and honeybees.

Flowering can be prolonged on the taller species if plants are watered adequately and the entire plant is cut down by about half when about 60 percent of the flowers are finished. Some people are sensitive to the small hairs that cover the stems.

These can cause contact skin dermatitis especially when plants are mature and begin to dry. Wear gloves and long-sleeved shirts when in contact with plants.

Some other phacelias easy to use in our gardens are species like Phacelia campanularia, known as the desert bluebell.

Despite being from and growing well in deserts (where plants are small), it responds even better to cool temperatures and adequate water by growing to a compact plant about 1 foot tall by about 1 foot wide.