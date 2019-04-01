A local's guide to Sonoma County: 16 places to take visitors

MACI MARTELL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 1, 2019

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Sonoma County attracts visitors from all over the world with its fine wine, eclectic cuisine and natural beauty.

After living here for 14 years, I've found local gems that would put my home state of Rhode Island to shame. It's a personal source of pride whenever family members who visited never stop talking about the wonderful time they had here.

Click through the gallery above to see some of my favorite places to take visitors and share your go-to spots in the comments.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine