Pairing: Joel Gott 2015 Palisades Red Wine perfect foil for pasta fagioli soup

Fruit is generous and primarily red, with hints of Santa Rosa plum, fresh currants, raspberries and Queen Anne cherries. Interspersed throughout the fruit are little veins of soft leather, sweet spices, lightly toasted bread and vanilla. It can hold its own among wines twice and thrice the price.

At the table, you’ll enjoy the wine with everything from a hamburger with caramelized onions to spaghetti and meatballs. Lentils, carrots, root vegetables, sun-dried tomatoes, Italian sausages and roasted sweet peppers all welcome this wine alongside.

For today’s recipe, inspiration comes from a classic Italian soup. I chose it in part because soups are often overlooked when it comes to wine pairings, and in part because it is an absolutely lovely match, especially if you use good homemade beef stock, which contributes not only a depth of flavor but a voluptuous texture, as well.

_______

Pasta Fagioli Soup

Makes 4 to 6 servings

2 tablespoons olive oil

l yellow onion, diced

1 carrot, peeled and cut into small dice

6-8 cloves garlic, crushed and minced

— Kosher salt

— Pinch of crushed red pepper

¾ cup red wine

4 cups homemade beef stock

1 14-ounce can diced tomatoes, such as Muir Glen brand

2 cups cooked cannellini beans

½ teaspoon dried oregano

1 tablespoon chopped fresh Italian parsley

4 ounces (1 cup) small dry pasta, such as ditalini or tripolini

3 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian parsley

— Black pepper in a mill

— Fresh Parmigiano-Reggiano or similar hard cheese, in one piece

Heat the olive oil in a medium soup pot set over medium low heat, add the onion and sauté until soft and fragrant, about 8 to 10 minutes. Add the carrots, sauté about 6 minutes more, add the garlic, cook for 2 more minutes and season with salt and crushed red pepper.

Increase the heat to high, add the red wine and cook until it is almost completely reduced, about 7 to 8 minutes. Add the beef stock and simmer over medium heat until it is reduced by about half. Add the canned tomatoes, 2 cups of water, the beans and the oregano. Simmer gently for 20 minutes.

Stir in the pasta and cook until it is just tender. Remove from the heat, cover and let rest for about 10 minutes. Stir in the Italian parsley and several turns of black pepper; taste and correct for salt.

Ladle the soup into bowls or soup plates, grate cheese on top and enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of “The Good Cook’s Book of Tomatoes” and many other books. Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.