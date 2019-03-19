Berger on wine: Up close with the North Coast Wine Competition

Regardless of whether it’s a chardonnay or a pinot gris, a cabernet sauvignon or a zinfandel, all wine consumers seek two things: quality and value. Maximizing both requires either a lot of study and tasting or finding a shortcut that works.

One of the best shortcuts is to track the results of major wine competitions and seek the top wines — whether they got a gold, silver, or bronze medal. In general, the higher the medal, the better the wine.

But what if four gold medal-winning wines that exceed your budget head the cabernet category? And what if there are six well-priced silver medal-winning wines? What to buy?

Also, where the grapes came from determines to a degree the style of wine the consumer is likely to appreciate. When the region is more closely aligned with what the consumer already has some familiarity with, the results are easier to understand for buying purposes.

The Press Democrat’s North Coast Wine Challenge, which takes place in Santa Rosa in early April, answers this question neatly. The only wines allowed into the event are from the North Coast appellation, and local wine lovers are well aware of the basic parameters of wines from Napa, Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino counties a swell as a few smaller subregions (parts of Marin and Solano counties).

The judging format is also crucial to the results. Since objectivity and subjectivity must somehow be incorporated into a single, valid system that has meaning for wine lovers, it’s vital that a skilled evaluator of wines be in charge.

Which is where winemaker and Chief Judge Daryl Groom comes in.

The event combines several of the most important techniques that are widely practiced in many places in the world and have been practiced with unerring skill in Australia and New Zealand for decades. In my estimation, these are the best wine competitions in the world.

Groom is from Australia and attended wine school at one of the world’s top wine universities, the University of Adelaide’s Roseworthy College, which has scientifically analyzed judging systems now used widely in the Australian show judging system.

Among the formats I see as important is a discussion among judges on the same panel before a final vote is taken, and a simplified goal — only gold medals are awarded.

Wine judging is a complex subject that must entail a conscious avoidance of the pitfalls that all competitions face. Many of these pitfalls were pointed out in the 1976 (out-of-print) book — “Wines: Their Sensory Evaluation” — by two professors at UC Davis, Maynard Amerine and Edward Roessler.

The book examines the fallacies that exist when you have such a knotty problem as trying to reconcile subjective analysis by adding in the requirement of objectivity.

Over the decades, I have judged at and analyzed the methods employed at many wine competitions around the world, including the North Coast Wine Challenge, and some of the more prestigious events still do not recognize the need to avoid fallacies. TheNorth Coast Wine Challenge intelligently has built upon some of the work created in the past that recognizes its singular goal: finding only high-quality wines. Based on a structure developed in the ’70s by Santa Rosa Junior College icon Rich Thomas and others, panels of knowledgeable wine professionals are assembled to silently evaluate small groupings of wine and then discuss them before reaching a final conclusion.