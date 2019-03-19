Geyserville enjoys corned beef and cabbage dinner for St. Patrick's Day

Neighbors in Geyserville have little trouble finding reasons to come together to have some fun and raise money for the good of their north Sonoma County community.

The St. Patrick’s Day weekend was sufficient justification for the Corned Beef & Cabbage Dinner on Saturday at the town’s historic Odd Fellows Hall.

Guests of the hosting Geyserville Odd Fellows savored a generous, appetizing meal helped along by chef Dino Bugica of Diavola Pizzeria & Salumeria.

Members of the Odd Fellows worked the bar. Fueling the festive atmosphere was the folk-rock music of Mitchel Slade and his Two Lions band.

And there was a silent auction, a play area for the kids and a photo booth.

Dollars raised by the Corned Beef & Cabbage Dinner will go to scholarships the town’s Odd Fellows provide to graduates of Geyserville High School keen to continue their education at Santa Rosa Junior College, Sonoma State University or other universities, or in vocational-training programs.

The Odd Fellows, who support all manner of community activities and endeavors in Geyserville, dedicate their scholarships to the late John Capitani.

The decorated Vietnam War veteran was a joy to Geyserville and to the Odd Fellows right up to his death from cancer last August at 71. Like his town and his community-minded fraternity, Capitani seized any opportunity for a party.