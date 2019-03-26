A la carte: Beer, wine and weather on tap

DIANE PETERSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 26, 2019
SANTA ROSA

Battle of the Brews

The Battle of the Brews, hosted by the Active 20-30 Club of Santa Rosa, will return on April 6 to the Grace Pavilion at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds.

Admission starts at 1 p.m. with the Craft Cup, the largest craft brew competition in Sonoma County, and Sonoma County’s Best Bites competition plus live music. Tickets are $100 and include the Main Event.

At 4 p.m., the doors will open for the People’s Choice Main Event, with dozens of breweries providing more than 100 beers and ciders for guests to taste plus live music. Tickets are $50.

To reserve, go to battleofthebrews.com. 1350 Bennett Valley Road.

SANTA ROSA

Pick of the Vine

The 32nd annual Pick of the Vine wine and beer tasting will uncork at 6 p.m. April 6 at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts.

The long-running benefit for Senior Advocacy Services includes 30 wineries and craft breweries plus culinary bites from local restaurants and chefs.

Tickets are $65 in advance, $75 at the door. To reserve: pickofthevine.org. 50 Mark West Springs Road.

NAPA

Tartan Day whisky tasting

The Napa Valley Museum Yountville will present a Whisky Tasting at 6 p.m. April 6 at the CIA at Copia to celebrate Tartan Day.

Curated by Scotch whisky expert James Forbes, the tasting includes a curated tasting of five great whiskies, food pairings and a chance to tour the pop-up exhibit, “France is a Feast: The Photographic Journey of Paul and Julia Child.”

Tickets are $65, $75 at the door. To reserve: ciaatcopia.com. 500 1st Street, Napa.

PETALUMA

Sips & Bites benefit

The Petaluma Woman’s Club will hold its inaugural Sips & Bites event featuring local chefs and wineries during two sessions at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. April 7 at the clubhouse.

Tickets are $25, to benefit Mentor Me, Petaluma and the renovation of the club’s 1913, Craftsman-style clubhouse designed by American architect Brainerd Jones.

To reserve, go to eventbrite.com or call 707-799-0315. Limited tickets will be sold at the door. 518 B St.

SONOMA

Leftover magic

As part of Trashion Fashion Week, the Epicurean Connection will give a cooking class on “The Unplanned Meal — Weaving Culinary Leftovers into Community Meals,” at 6:30 p.m. April 10 at the Sonoma Community Center.

Tickets are $70 and include a delicious meal of hearty soup, fresh salad and an adult beverage. To register, go to sonomacommunitycenter.org or call 707-938-4626, ext. 1. 276 E. Napa St.

SANTA ROSA

Weather and wine

KGO Weatherman Spencer Christian will discuss how weather patterns affect climate and grape growing with Balletto Vineyards founder/owner John Balletto and winemaker Anthony Beckman at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 30, in the winery’s barrel room.

The evening begins with passed hors d’oeuvres paired with Balletto’s Brut Rosé. The discussion will continue over a three-course meal catered by Park Avenue Catering paired with Balletto wines.

Tickets are $155. To reserve: ballettovineyards.com. 5700 Occidental Road.

BODEGA BAY

Winemaker dinner

The Inn at the Tides will hold a winemaker dinner with Papapietro Perry at 6:30 p.m. April 5 at the Bay View Restaurant & Lounge.

Owners Ben and Yolanda Papapietro along with Bruce and Renae Perry will discuss their award-winning wines, including the four wines paired with four courses.

Dinner costs $119, plus tax and tip. To reserve: 707-875-2751. 800 Highway 1.

HEALDSBURG

Underground wine

After two sold-out events in 2018, Underground Wine Events will return to present The Main Event, a wine tasting at 2 p.m. April 6 at Longboard Vineyards.

The tasting will feature 15 local vintners who run family-owned wineries and make less than 8,000 cases. Cost is $59 general, $74 early bird. To reserve: undergroundwineevents.com. 5 Fitch St.

SANTA ROSA

Salmon season benefit dinner

The Golden Gate Salmon Association (GGSA) will host its 9th annual Sonoma County Dinner at 5:30 p.m. April 12 at the Friedman Event Center.

The evening will also feature hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, raffle and door prizes plus silent and open auctions.

“We’re expecting a good salmon season this year so if you have any plans to buy gear or a trip, save your money and come to this dinner,” said dinner chairman Mike Aughney. “There will be great deals on both, and you’ll be supporting healthy, future salmon runs.”

Tickets are $85 and must be purchased in advance by calling 855-251-4472. 4676 Mayette Ave.

NAPA

“France is a Feast”

The CIA at Copia, operated by The Culinary Instittue of America, will host a reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 29, for a touring exhibit of “France is a Feast — The Photographic Journey of Paul and Julia Child.”

Guests can explore the exhibit while enjoying light bites and wine. The exhibit features notable and rarely seen photographs by Paul Child from the years 1948 to 1954, when he and Julia lived in Paris.

The exhibit, presented by the Napa Valley Museum Yountville, will be at the CIA at Copia through Sept. 2. ciaatcopia.com. 500 First St.

CALIFORNIA

Nickel sale mixes it up

BevMo! has announced that its biannual nickel-sale promotion through April 22 will include vodka, tequila, whiskey and other spirits that can be matched with wine purchases.

In the past, there was no mixing and matching across the wine and spirits aisles. This year, nearly a dozen of the 17 new wines are the result of a shopper tasting panel created by BevMo!, where customers chose the wines to be added to the event’s lineup.

BevMo! has nearly 170 stores located throughout California, Arizona and Washington. bevmo.com

HEALDSBURG

Resiliency Red

Peterson Winery has released Resiliency Red, their fourth zinfandel to fund fire relief and preparedness efforts.

Sales of Resiliency Red will benefit Northern Sonoma County’s Citizens Organized to Prepare for Emergencies (COPE).

“Our goal is to raise funds and awareness for COPE, as they continue their outreach to educate and organize manageable neighborhood teams to respond and share information during an emergency,” said winery owner Fred Peterson. “As a volunteer firefighter, I witnessed firsthand the need for swiftly disseminating information during the October 2017 Tubbs fire as it swept through Santa Rosa.”

Resiliency Red is available at the Peterson Tasting room or at petersonwinery.com. 4791 Dry Creek Road.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56.

