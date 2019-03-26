A la carte: Beer, wine and weather on tap

SANTA ROSA

Battle of the Brews

The Battle of the Brews, hosted by the Active 20-30 Club of Santa Rosa, will return on April 6 to the Grace Pavilion at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds.

Admission starts at 1 p.m. with the Craft Cup, the largest craft brew competition in Sonoma County, and Sonoma County’s Best Bites competition plus live music. Tickets are $100 and include the Main Event.

At 4 p.m., the doors will open for the People’s Choice Main Event, with dozens of breweries providing more than 100 beers and ciders for guests to taste plus live music. Tickets are $50.

To reserve, go to battleofthebrews.com. 1350 Bennett Valley Road.

SANTA ROSA

Pick of the Vine

The 32nd annual Pick of the Vine wine and beer tasting will uncork at 6 p.m. April 6 at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts.

The long-running benefit for Senior Advocacy Services includes 30 wineries and craft breweries plus culinary bites from local restaurants and chefs.

Tickets are $65 in advance, $75 at the door. To reserve: pickofthevine.org. 50 Mark West Springs Road.

NAPA

Tartan Day whisky tasting

The Napa Valley Museum Yountville will present a Whisky Tasting at 6 p.m. April 6 at the CIA at Copia to celebrate Tartan Day.

Curated by Scotch whisky expert James Forbes, the tasting includes a curated tasting of five great whiskies, food pairings and a chance to tour the pop-up exhibit, “France is a Feast: The Photographic Journey of Paul and Julia Child.”

Tickets are $65, $75 at the door. To reserve: ciaatcopia.com. 500 1st Street, Napa.

PETALUMA

Sips & Bites benefit

The Petaluma Woman’s Club will hold its inaugural Sips & Bites event featuring local chefs and wineries during two sessions at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. April 7 at the clubhouse.

Tickets are $25, to benefit Mentor Me, Petaluma and the renovation of the club’s 1913, Craftsman-style clubhouse designed by American architect Brainerd Jones.

To reserve, go to eventbrite.com or call 707-799-0315. Limited tickets will be sold at the door. 518 B St.

SONOMA

Leftover magic

As part of Trashion Fashion Week, the Epicurean Connection will give a cooking class on “The Unplanned Meal — Weaving Culinary Leftovers into Community Meals,” at 6:30 p.m. April 10 at the Sonoma Community Center.

Tickets are $70 and include a delicious meal of hearty soup, fresh salad and an adult beverage. To register, go to sonomacommunitycenter.org or call 707-938-4626, ext. 1. 276 E. Napa St.

SANTA ROSA

Weather and wine

KGO Weatherman Spencer Christian will discuss how weather patterns affect climate and grape growing with Balletto Vineyards founder/owner John Balletto and winemaker Anthony Beckman at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 30, in the winery’s barrel room.

The evening begins with passed hors d’oeuvres paired with Balletto’s Brut Rosé. The discussion will continue over a three-course meal catered by Park Avenue Catering paired with Balletto wines.

Tickets are $155. To reserve: ballettovineyards.com. 5700 Occidental Road.

BODEGA BAY

Winemaker dinner

The Inn at the Tides will hold a winemaker dinner with Papapietro Perry at 6:30 p.m. April 5 at the Bay View Restaurant & Lounge.