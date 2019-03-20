Wednesday night was the final showing of the supermoon in 2019

We want to see your moon photos! Send them to onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com. Please be sure to include your name and where you took the photo.

Wednesday night, with the arrival of the spring equinox, take a look up to the night sky for a treat.

The moon is transitioning into its full phase, and to top it off, it's the third and final supermoon of 2019, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac — and it also happens to be the full worm moon.

A supermoon is when the moon is at its closest point to the Earth, and often appears much brighter.

But with the rain here in Sonoma County, it might be difficult to appreciate the phenomenon. However, clouds should clear up enough this evening around sunset — about 6:43 p.m. — to where the bright giant can be visible.

But what's a worm moon? The names can sound pretty odd (remember January's super blood wolf moon?) According to the Farmer's Almanac, the names are tied to folklore. Native American and other traditional names were used to track the seasons.

In March, the harsh winter begins to recede, and the "ground begins to soften enough for earthworm casts to reappear." This invites all of the beautiful elements we associate with spring — flowers, birds, you name it — hence, worm moon.

The last time the full moon and the spring equinox coincided this closely was in 2000, but the last time they occurred on the same date was in 1981.

