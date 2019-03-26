Dear Abby: Record doctor’s orders for future reference

JEANNE PHILLIPS
DEAR ABBY
March 26, 2019, 7:29AM

Dear Abby: I am the caregiver for my 88-year-old mom and 89-year-old dad. It has its challenges. It would help if doctors would provide WRITTEN instructions, diagnoses and directions rather than rely on me to follow through. I take notes, but my parents hear what they want to hear. Without an actual note from the doctor, they tend to dismiss my notes as “that’s not what he/she said.”

Recently, Mama’s gynecologist advised her to see a urologist. It took me more than a month to convince her that it was what he said, and now we are looking at a urinary tract infection, which is not a good thing for an older woman.

I realize doctors don’t get paid enough for their time by Medicare, but it sure would help us keep our elders healthy.

— Note Taker in Georgia

Dear Note Taker: When you take your parents for doctors’ visits, record what you are told on your cellphone (in notes/memos). That way, you can replay the doctors’ words verbatim to your parents as necessary.

