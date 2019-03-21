Satellite images capture California's super bloom from space

California golden poppies paint Southern California hills a vibrant orange, captured from space by satellite.

A satellite, owned by Colorado-based DigitalGlobe, took an image of Walker Canyon in Lake Elsinore covered in flowers on Tuesday. The company shared it on Twitter, calling it "perfect for the #firstdayofspring."

Steady rain created the "super bloom" phenomenon, which normally happens every ten years, but last happened in 2017.

The seeds have thick, waxy coatings that allow them to lie dormant until the right conditions hit, according to Business Insider.

Some wildflower-filled areas in California were shut down over the weekend due to an overwhelming influx of visitors.

Lucky travelers flying in and out of Los Angeles airport have also been treated to a beautiful bloom.