Satellite images capture California's super bloom from space

BRADEN CARTWRIGHT
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 21, 2019, 12:55PM
Updated 11 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

California golden poppies paint Southern California hills a vibrant orange, captured from space by satellite.

A satellite, owned by Colorado-based DigitalGlobe, took an image of Walker Canyon in Lake Elsinore covered in flowers on Tuesday. The company shared it on Twitter, calling it "perfect for the #firstdayofspring."

Steady rain created the "super bloom" phenomenon, which normally happens every ten years, but last happened in 2017.

The seeds have thick, waxy coatings that allow them to lie dormant until the right conditions hit, according to Business Insider.

Some wildflower-filled areas in California were shut down over the weekend due to an overwhelming influx of visitors.

Lucky travelers flying in and out of Los Angeles airport have also been treated to a beautiful bloom.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine