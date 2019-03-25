Great reasons to get outdoors this week in Sonoma County

LAGUNA HABITAT, MARCH 26

Santa Rosa: Learn about the diverse plant and animal habitats in the ecosystem of the Laguna de Santa Rosa during a presentation by Denise Cadman, 6:30-8:30 p.m. 900 Sanford Road. $14. lagunafoundation.org

BIRD WALK, MARCH 27

Sebastopol: Leisurely bird walk designed for older adults and friends 8:30-10:30 a.m.. Ragle Ranch Regional Park, 500 Ragle Road. Bring or borrow binoculars at the park. Parking $7, free for Regional Parks members. Contact Meagan Horeczko at 707-539-2965 or at Meagen.Horeczko@sonoma-county.org for details. SonomaCountyParks.org

WILDFLOWER WALK, MARCH 30

Santa Rosa: Learn what’s blooming during a slow-pace, quarter-mile walk in the meadows of Pepperwood Preserve, 2130 Pepperwood Preserve Road, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. $15, $10 for members. For ages $13 and up. Meet in the lower parking lot. Register at pepperwoodpreserve.org

EASY HIKE, MARCH 30

Santa Rosa: Join Paula Phillips Marks on an easy pace, 3-mile hike in search of native Calypso orchids 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Trione-Annadel State Park, 6201 Channel Drive off Montgomery Drive. Meet at the Warren Richardson Trailhead parking lot. For ages 15 and up, dogs not allowed. Bring water and lunch. Day use fee $7 per vehicle, $6 for seniors. 707-539-3911.

PARK DEDICATION, MARCH 30

Petaluma: The public is invited to a dedication of Tolay Lake Regional Park, 5869 Cannon Lane, off Lakeville Highway, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Guided ecology hike, cultural demonstrations, children’s activities, food and music, picnic lunch, family farm activities and a wildflower walk. Hosted by Sonoma County Regional Parks, Federated Indians of the Graton Rancheria and Sonoma and Land Trust.