Wine of the Week: 2018 Watergirl Rosé North Coast

Dry rosé is the poster child for spring and summer. It’s casual living. It’s the faded blue jeans, white T-shirt and sandals of wine.

At least this is how surfer dude Oded Shakked sees it.

The winemaker/vintner of Longboard Vineyards is behind our wine-of-the-week winner –– the 2018 Watergirl Rosé North Coast at $26. This rosé has a refreshing twist. What makes it a standout is its bright acidity coupled with lively fruit –– strawberry and pear –– and it finishes crisp. The Watergirl Rosé is a rock star, made from a blend of carignan, syrah and pinot noir.

“The first vintage of this wine was called ‘Wahine,’ which is the Hawaiian word for surfer girl,” Shakked said, “But the name proved to be difficult to pronounce.”

The winemaker said what gives him special insight into making rosé is his background in sparkling wine.

“I have to go back to my Champenoise experience,” Shakked said. “It takes an understanding of pressing techniques to get it right.”

The challenges involved in making rosé are complex, but Shakked has them sorted.

“Making enough but not too much,” he said. “There is a short window to sell the wine. From a technical point, it’s key to extract only what you want, making sure you do not have to mask overt bitterness. Achieve complexity without heaviness. Make it layered beyond just fruity. This is why I’m not a fan of pinot noir rosés.”

Born in Israel, Shakked, 59, speaks five languages: Hebrew, English, French, Spanish and a little German.

“After getting the wine bug in France, Spain and Portugal, it was the first time I took a look at the UC Davis syllabus for the bachelor of science degree in fermentation science,” he said. “I was hooked.”

Shakked came to California to pursue winemaking in the mid-1980s and studied at UC Davis, graduating in 1988. A decade later he launched his hobby wine brand, Longboard Vineyards. The brand grew, and Shakked left the corporate winemaking world in 2005 to focus entirely on his private label.

Celebrating his two passions, Shakked has created a following among wine-loving surfers at his Healdsburg tasting room.

The name “Watergirl Rosé” celebrates women who surf.

“When I started surfing, there was only one girl who surfed in all of Israel,” Shakked said. “In addition to paying homage to any woman who is a water lover, I think women overall are more in tune with Longboard’s relaxed attitude. The last thing we want to be is a cult winery or a trophy winery.”

Wine writer Peg Melnik can be reached at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5310.