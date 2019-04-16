North Coast Wine Challenge judges

JUDGING

Here are the judges who took part in the 2019 Press Democrat North Coast Wine Challenge wine competition:

Daryl Groom: Chief Judge, owner/winemaker, Groom Wines, Healdsburg

Debra Del Fiorentino: Director of wine competitions for Wine Competitions Management + Productions, Sonoma County

Heidi Barrett: Winemaker, Barrett & Barrett Wines, Napa Valley

Corey Beck: Director of winemaking/general manager, Francis Ford Coppola Winery, Sonoma County

Tim Bell: Winemaker, Dry Creek Vineyards, Healdsburg

Dan Berger: VintageExperiences.com writer and wine columnist, Santa Rosa

Scot Covington: Winemaker, Trione Vineyards and Winery, Geyserville

Fred Dame: Master Sommelier and VP of Prestige Accounts, American Wine & Spirits, San Francisco

Traci Dutton: Sommelier, wine judge manager of the Public Wine and Beverage Studies at the CIA at Greystone, St. Helena

Ziggy Eschliman: Radio and TV personality and wine blogger, Sonoma County

Liz Thach: SSU Distinguished Professor of Wine, Sonoma County

Nick Goldschmidt: Winemaker and consultant, Goldschmidt Vineyards, Healdsburg

Bill Hayes: Wine category manager, BevMo!, U.S. West Coast

Barry Herbst: Wine director, Bottle Barn Liquors , Santa Rosa

Jesse Katz: Winemaker, Aperture and Devil Proof Vineyards, Healdsburg

Ellen Landis: Certified sommelier, certified wine specialist, wine educator, Washington State

Peg Melnik: Wine critic/blogger for the Press Democrat. Santa Rosa

Mary Melton: Director of beverages for P.F. Chang’s, Arizona

Chris Munsell: Director of winemaking for E&J Gallo Winery, Sonoma County

Linda Murphy: Contributing writer, Sonoma Magazine, Healdsburg

Erik Olsen: General manager, Clos du Bois Winery, Geyserville

Ross Reedy: Winemaker, Truett Hurst & VML Winery, Sonoma County

Jasper Russo: Director of wine education, sales and marketing, Sigel’s Fine Wines and Great Spirits, Texas

Christopher Sawyer: Wine writer “Sommelier to the Stars,” Sonoma

Leslie Sbrocco: Author, consultant, TV host and wine lover, Sonoma County

Mick Schroeter: Director of winemaking, Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards, Windsor

Dan Schuette: Director of beer and wine department at HEB Grocery, Texas

Larry Van Aalst: Radio host of “The Sonoma Wine Reporter,” CRN Digital Talk Radio, Santa Rosa

Brad Wermager: Wine and spirits director, Wildfire and Big Bowl restaurants, Chicago

Elsie Wolfe: Sales manager for alcohol, Safeway, Pleasanton

hhhhhhh

Associate judges, chosen by Groom as young talents in the industry:

Jack Bucher: Wine ambassador, MacRostie Winery, Healdsburg

Teale Eschliman: Wine consultant, TV and radio personality, Sonoma County

Celine Gallo: Student, Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo

Kara Groom: Winemaker, Electric Sky Wine, Sonoma County

Chelsea S. Hoff: Winemaker, Fearless Wines, Napa Valley

Lee Morse: Assistant winemaker, Clos du Bois, Geyserville

Nicholas Munsell: Student of enology, Fresno State University, Fresno

Matilda Schroeter: Brewer and enology student, Seattle, Washington