North Coast Wine Challenge judges
JUDGING
Here are the judges who took part in the 2019 Press Democrat North Coast Wine Challenge wine competition:
Daryl Groom: Chief Judge, owner/winemaker, Groom Wines, Healdsburg
Debra Del Fiorentino: Director of wine competitions for Wine Competitions Management + Productions, Sonoma County
Heidi Barrett: Winemaker, Barrett & Barrett Wines, Napa Valley
Corey Beck: Director of winemaking/general manager, Francis Ford Coppola Winery, Sonoma County
Tim Bell: Winemaker, Dry Creek Vineyards, Healdsburg
Dan Berger: VintageExperiences.com writer and wine columnist, Santa Rosa
Scot Covington: Winemaker, Trione Vineyards and Winery, Geyserville
Fred Dame: Master Sommelier and VP of Prestige Accounts, American Wine & Spirits, San Francisco
Traci Dutton: Sommelier, wine judge manager of the Public Wine and Beverage Studies at the CIA at Greystone, St. Helena
Ziggy Eschliman: Radio and TV personality and wine blogger, Sonoma County
Liz Thach: SSU Distinguished Professor of Wine, Sonoma County
Nick Goldschmidt: Winemaker and consultant, Goldschmidt Vineyards, Healdsburg
Bill Hayes: Wine category manager, BevMo!, U.S. West Coast
Barry Herbst: Wine director, Bottle Barn Liquors , Santa Rosa
Jesse Katz: Winemaker, Aperture and Devil Proof Vineyards, Healdsburg
Ellen Landis: Certified sommelier, certified wine specialist, wine educator, Washington State
Peg Melnik: Wine critic/blogger for the Press Democrat. Santa Rosa
Mary Melton: Director of beverages for P.F. Chang’s, Arizona
Chris Munsell: Director of winemaking for E&J Gallo Winery, Sonoma County
Linda Murphy: Contributing writer, Sonoma Magazine, Healdsburg
Erik Olsen: General manager, Clos du Bois Winery, Geyserville
Ross Reedy: Winemaker, Truett Hurst & VML Winery, Sonoma County
Jasper Russo: Director of wine education, sales and marketing, Sigel’s Fine Wines and Great Spirits, Texas
Christopher Sawyer: Wine writer “Sommelier to the Stars,” Sonoma
Leslie Sbrocco: Author, consultant, TV host and wine lover, Sonoma County
Mick Schroeter: Director of winemaking, Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards, Windsor
Dan Schuette: Director of beer and wine department at HEB Grocery, Texas
Larry Van Aalst: Radio host of “The Sonoma Wine Reporter,” CRN Digital Talk Radio, Santa Rosa
Brad Wermager: Wine and spirits director, Wildfire and Big Bowl restaurants, Chicago
Elsie Wolfe: Sales manager for alcohol, Safeway, Pleasanton
Associate judges, chosen by Groom as young talents in the industry:
Jack Bucher: Wine ambassador, MacRostie Winery, Healdsburg
Teale Eschliman: Wine consultant, TV and radio personality, Sonoma County
Celine Gallo: Student, Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo
Kara Groom: Winemaker, Electric Sky Wine, Sonoma County
Chelsea S. Hoff: Winemaker, Fearless Wines, Napa Valley
Lee Morse: Assistant winemaker, Clos du Bois, Geyserville
Nicholas Munsell: Student of enology, Fresno State University, Fresno
Matilda Schroeter: Brewer and enology student, Seattle, Washington