Seasonal Pantry: Delicate fava leaves a spring treat

Fava leaves are in our farmers markets now, many with their little white and purple flowers attached. These flowers signal that, yes, it is going to be a while before the beans themselves are ready, as it is the flowers that become the pods of beans. Several farmers say it will be at least a few weeks before they start to harvest these signature delights of spring.

In the meantime, try some leaves. If you are a careful taster, you will notice that their flavor also previews what will come: They taste like favas, which won’t surprise anyone with a working knowledge of botany. Of course they do. If you’re eager for fresh fava beans, the leaves might satisfy you, at least a bit, until the 2019 crop is ready.

The leaves of the fava plant are versatile and delicious, both raw and cooked.

You can toss a handful into a stir-fry; fold them sliced into a frittata or risotto and toss them with hot pasta, garlic, lemon and olive oil. They make a great addition to potato soup, though you should also add a generous handful of either Italian parsley or spinach so the soup will not be an unappetizing grey color.

Fava leaves are a pretty sage green but they can fade to grayish-green when cooked.

You can also use fava leaves as you would spinach, wilted as a bed for roasted potatoes, sautéed Petrale sole, grilled or pan-roasted steak and roasted or poached chicken. To do so, simply pour a little olive oil into a wok or sauté pan, set over medium high heat and cook, turning the leaves with tongs all the while, until they wilt, about 1 ½ to 2 minutes. Add a squeeze of lemon juice if you like and a generous pinch of salt and that’s all there is to it.

Fava leaves are a good substitute for basil, including in pesto. They are a better choice than out-of-season basil. All you need to do is make pesto using fava leaves and Italian parsley instead of basil and parsley.

If you do not typically include parsley in your pesto, it’s not too late to start. I add about 10 percent Italian parsley leaves, which helps keep the color vibrant. I typically use walnuts instead of pine nuts as well, in part because most commercial pine nuts are from China and can cause what is called “pine mouth,” a persistent bitter taste than can take weeks to resolve. Walnuts also resonate beautifully with fava leaves, which have a slightly nutty flavor, just as fava beans do.

Risotto is particularly delightful in the spring, especially if you highlight spring’s fleeting treasures, such as fava leaves. When fava beans are ready, you can add them to this dish. Just shell, blanch and peel enough to make about ¾ of a cup and fold them in with the leaves and parsley.

Fava Leaf Risotto with Salsa Verde

Serves 3 to 4

— Salsa Verde with Fava Leaves (recipe follows)

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 shallots, minced

3 garlic cloves, crushed and minced

— Kosher salt

1¼ cups Vialone Nano or Carnaroli rice