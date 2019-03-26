Seasonal Pantry: Delicate fava leaves a spring treat

MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 26, 2019, 1:33PM
Fava leaves are in our farmers markets now, many with their little white and purple flowers attached. These flowers signal that, yes, it is going to be a while before the beans themselves are ready, as it is the flowers that become the pods of beans. Several farmers say it will be at least a few weeks before they start to harvest these signature delights of spring.

In the meantime, try some leaves. If you are a careful taster, you will notice that their flavor also previews what will come: They taste like favas, which won’t surprise anyone with a working knowledge of botany. Of course they do. If you’re eager for fresh fava beans, the leaves might satisfy you, at least a bit, until the 2019 crop is ready.

The leaves of the fava plant are versatile and delicious, both raw and cooked.

You can toss a handful into a stir-fry; fold them sliced into a frittata or risotto and toss them with hot pasta, garlic, lemon and olive oil. They make a great addition to potato soup, though you should also add a generous handful of either Italian parsley or spinach so the soup will not be an unappetizing grey color.

Fava leaves are a pretty sage green but they can fade to grayish-green when cooked.

You can also use fava leaves as you would spinach, wilted as a bed for roasted potatoes, sautéed Petrale sole, grilled or pan-roasted steak and roasted or poached chicken. To do so, simply pour a little olive oil into a wok or sauté pan, set over medium high heat and cook, turning the leaves with tongs all the while, until they wilt, about 1 ½ to 2 minutes. Add a squeeze of lemon juice if you like and a generous pinch of salt and that’s all there is to it.

Fava leaves are a good substitute for basil, including in pesto. They are a better choice than out-of-season basil. All you need to do is make pesto using fava leaves and Italian parsley instead of basil and parsley.

If you do not typically include parsley in your pesto, it’s not too late to start. I add about 10 percent Italian parsley leaves, which helps keep the color vibrant. I typically use walnuts instead of pine nuts as well, in part because most commercial pine nuts are from China and can cause what is called “pine mouth,” a persistent bitter taste than can take weeks to resolve. Walnuts also resonate beautifully with fava leaves, which have a slightly nutty flavor, just as fava beans do.

_____

Risotto is particularly delightful in the spring, especially if you highlight spring’s fleeting treasures, such as fava leaves. When fava beans are ready, you can add them to this dish. Just shell, blanch and peel enough to make about ¾ of a cup and fold them in with the leaves and parsley.

Fava Leaf Risotto with Salsa Verde

Serves 3 to 4

— Salsa Verde with Fava Leaves (recipe follows)

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 shallots, minced

3 garlic cloves, crushed and minced

— Kosher salt

1¼ cups Vialone Nano or Carnaroli rice

¾ cup dry white wine

4-6 cups homemade chicken stock or vegetable stock

1½ cups shredded fava leaves

¼ cup chopped fresh Italian parsley

6 ounces grated Bellwether Carmody or similar cheese

— Black pepper in a mill

Make the salsa verde, cover it and set it aside.

Put the olive oil into a deep pan such as an All Clad saucier, set over medium-low heat and add the shallots. Sauté until limp and fragrant, about 7 minutes. Add the garlic, sauté 2 minutes more and season with salt.

Increase the heat to medium, add the rice and sauté, stirring all the while, until each grain turns milky white, about 2 to 3 minutes. Add the wine and stir until it has nearly vanished. Season lightly with salt.

Begin adding stock ½ cup at a time, stirring until nearly all the liquid has been absorbed by the rice. Adjust the heat as necessary so that the stock neither evaporates nor simply sits in the pan. Continue adding ½ cup stock at a time, stirring all the while, until the rice is almost fully tender.

When there is about ½ cup of stock remaining, add the lemon zest, fava leaves and parsley and stir gently until the leaves wilt.

Add the cheese and several very generous turns of black pepper, stir and pour in the last of the stock. The risotto should be loose, not overly thick.

Ladle into soup plates, top with a very generous spoonful of the salsa verde and enjoy right way. Pass the remaining salsa verde alongside.

Variation: Top each portion with a poached or soft-boiled (3 minutes) egg, preferably from a flock of happy hens who run free during the day. Add the eggs on top of the salsa verde and season each one with a bit of salt and pepper.

_____

Italian-style salsa verde is a fresh and versatile sauce used as a condiment with sliced poached tongue, roasted pork loin, risotto, egg dishes and more.

It is delicious over simple risotto and can be tossed with hot pasta for a quick dinner. Salsa verde is traditionally made with Italian parsley but it is quite delicious with fava leaves.

Salsa Verde with Fava Leaves

Makes about 1 cup

2 garlic cloves, minced

— Zest of 1 lemon

1 tablespoon capers

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon freshly squeeze lemon juice

— Generous handful of fava leaves, stems removed

— Small handful of Italian parsley leaves

2 scallions, trimmed and cut into very thin rounds

2 teaspoons brined green peppercorns, or more capers, drained

— Kosher salt, if needed

3-4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Put the garlic, lemon zest, capers, mustard and lemon juice into a medium bowl, stir and set aside.

Stack several fava leaves and use a very sharp knife to cut them into thin crosswise slices.

Add to the bowl with the garlic and continue until all the leaves have been cut.

Chop the parsley and add it to the other ingredients. Add the scallions and green peppercorns or capers, toss, taste and season with salt if it seems a bit flat. Stir in the olive oil.

Use right away or store for a day or two in the refrigerator, though it will be best the same day it is made.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date. Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.

